There’s just something irresistible about ABBA. The mega-hit 1970s Swedish band is one of the biggest success stories in popular music, due in no small part to their catchy earworms like “Dancing Queen.” More than 15 years after the band broke up, there was still enough interest in their music to launch the incredibly popular jukebox musical “Mamma Mia!,” composed entirely of songs from ABBA’s catalogue. The show toured for years and remains a mainstay for regional theater. It’s a dose of pure entertainment, which makes it a solid choice for the Palace Theatre’s third show of the 2020 season. We’re all hungry for some theatrical escapism, and "Mamma Mia!" provides it in spades.
"Mamma Mia!" features a traditionally beautiful Palace set. The staging evokes the small Greek island on which the action is set: all beige stone, blue skies and palm trees. That said, this set does stand out from previous Palace designs by pulling the audience closer to the action with a “dock” ramp that projects out into the seating area.
Like most jukebox musicals (a jukebox musical uses existing music rather than original songs), "Mamma Mia’s" script is pretty contrived. The admittedly catchy music of ABBA can only take you so far. This means that any given production of "Mamma Mia!" must rely on the strength of its cast and director, and that’s why Palace’s show delivers. Director Sherri Dienstfrey, a pillar of the Pocatello theater scene, has helmed a smoothly running show, and the talented cast is a pleasure to watch.
"Mamma Mia!" is notable for its strong female roles, and this cast doesn’t disappoint. Rani Choudhury has a natural effervescence as Sophie Sheridan, who sets the plot in motion by inviting the three men who might be her father to her imminent wedding. Choudhury’s ease on stage and effortless charisma immediately win the audience over. Sophie’s mother and our main character, Donna, is suitably horrified to find her wild past come back to haunt her on the eve of her daughter’s wedding. Malia Kerr plays Donna, and her gorgeous singing gets a great showcase in the role, especially in the emotional Act Two ballad “The Winner Takes It All.” Kerr also has believable best-friend energy with Camile Thomsen and Shannon Butt, who play her stalwart companions Tanya and Rosie. Camile rocks the cat’s eye sunglasses and accompanying attitude, and it’s just a pleasure to watch Shannon in a leading role, delivering her best Palace performance to date.
The men aren’t any slouches, either. I actually laughed in delighted surprise when Bart Nawotniak, Jason Bartosic and Randy Tolman appeared onstage, because it’s pitch perfect casting. The three men play the three candidates for Sophie’s father — Australian journalist Bill, British banker Harry and American architect Sam, respectively. Nawotniak turns in a solid Australian accent and charming awkwardness, while Bartosic is well-suited to deliver Harry’s warm witticisms. Tolman’s Sam has excellent chemistry with Kerr’s Donna; you really buy their bitterness and longing for each other. Gill Vaughn-Spencer rounds out the leads as Sophie’s fiancé Sky, and his dancing skills delight in “Lay All Your Love on Me.”
I should note here that Palace has double-cast a few of its roles, as has become tradition, which means that you might have the pleasure of seeing Becky Bryan as Donna, Tahni Gentry as Sophie, Camille Gold as Rosie, and Kate George as Tanya, depending on which performance you attend. Clearly, the Palace has a deep bench of exceptional female actors to draw on.
A final note: I’m pleased to report that Palace has instituted policy designed to keep audiences safe from COVID-19, with reduced seating capacity, a mask requirement and social distancing measures. I am supportive of these efforts to produce theater safely in this strange time, and I hope you will be, too.
Ted Bonman teaches English and theater at Century High School.