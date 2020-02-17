POCATELLO — Auditions for the Old Town Actors Studio production of “The Light in the Library” will take place at 5 p.m. Feb. 28 at the theatre, 427 N. Main St., Suite G, in Pocatello.
“The Light in the Library” by Kevin Stone brings literature to life in a play format. Gabby suspects something is going on in the library at night, so she enlists the help of her best friend, Paige, to do some sleuthing. Together they discover that the library is haunted by a silent ghost who leads them to find clues that enable them to bring fictional characters to life, starting with Jim Hawkins from “Treasure Island.” Jim helps them summon even more characters from other books and soon, the library is overrun with fictional characters — Humpty Dumpty, the Mad Hatter, Alice in Wonderland, Anne of Green Gables, Romeo and many others.
Numerous roles are available and range in age from 6 to 60. Please prepare a 30- second to one-minute comic monologue or poem. For more information, contact Sherri at 208-478-6886.