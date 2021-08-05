Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
POCATELLO — Old Town Actors Studio is returning this month with a production of “The Cake.”
In Bekah Brunstetter's touching and topical dramatic comedy, “The Cake,” a vivacious, conservative North Carolina baker named Della (Tiffiini Briscoe) faces a crisis of conscience when Jen (Tiffany Chandler) — whom she loves like a daughter — asks her to bake a cake for her wedding to Macy (Camile Thomsen). Into the mix comes Della’s “good old boy” husband (Joe B. Haney) and her imaginary “British Baking Show” judge (Geoffrey Friedley).
The New York Times explained that “plays written fresh off the news can quickly stale into irrelevance.” However, that is not the case with “The Cake,” which remains painfully topical four years “since its premiere and even longer since the events it is based on.” The issue addressed is public accommodation: the right of all people, without discrimination, to “full and equal enjoyment” of businesses and service establishments. One use of that right has been in the news as courts consider whether bakers, citing religious objections, may refuse to make wedding cakes for gay couples. The Supreme Court decided that, at least in some cases, they may. “The Cake” turns the problem inside out, focusing on the private accommodation hidden behind the public.
This touching and thought-provoking dramedy, directed by Sherri Dienstfrey-Swanson and stage managed by Misty Trevino, runs Aug. 13, 14, 16, 20, 21 and 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St., Suite G, in Pocatello. There is also a matinee at 1 p.m. Aug. 21. To reserve tickets, which are $15, visit www.oldtownactorsstudio.net.
