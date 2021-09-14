Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
POCATELLO — Old Town Actors Studio proudly presents “Daddy Long Legs” on Sept. 24, 25 and 27 and Oct. 1, 2 and 4 at 7:30 p.m. There will be additional matinees at 1 p.m. Sept. 25 and Oct. 2.
The musical by John Caird and Paul Gordon is based on the 1912 novel of the same name by Jean Webster. Set in turn-of-the-century New England, the musical tells the story of orphan Jerusha Abbott of the John Grier Home and her mysterious benefactor who agrees to send her to college, who she dubs "Daddy Long Legs" after seeing his elongated shadow. Under the conditions of her benefactor, Jerusha sends him a letter once a month, describing her new-found experiences with life outside the orphanage.
The show brims with positive qualities, including the preservation of Webster's instinctive feminism. Jerusha is a sparky figure who reads voraciously, increasingly defies her paymaster and wittily announces, on joining the Fabians, that "that's a socialist who's willing to wait." The bond between Jerusha and Jervis, himself a wealthy renegade, is intellectual as much as emotional. Gordon's beautiful music and lyrics often dwell on the joys of reading and contain more deftly interwoven solos than full-throated romantic duets.
Emmeline Swink and Elissa Jones take on the role of Jerusha. Levi Bruner and Jack Johnson portray Jervis. The “Daddy Long Legs” production team includes Sherri Dienstfrey-Swanson, Trent Clegg, Abby Newell, Trina Bonman and Bob Swanson.
Tickets for this production — which will be shown at the theater at 427 N. Main St., Suite G — are $15. Make your reservations now for this delightful and heartwarming musical by visiting oldtownactorsstudio.net.
