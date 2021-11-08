POCATELLO — Old Town Actors Studio will put on a production of “Once Upon a Crime: The Trial of Goldilocks” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Monday, with an additional matinee at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Can any of the witnesses be trusted? Is Goldilocks guilty or innocent? Multiple endings cover each possible outcome, as the audience decides her ultimate fate.
The delightful fairy-tale courtroom comedy by Flip Kobler and Cindy Marcus is packed with characters we all know and love. The audience serves as the jury and determines how the play ends! Goldilocks, played by Milee Daylee and Ezza-Bella Navarro, is the defendant, on trial for breaking and entering. The plaintiffs are the three bears (Cor Hofman, Jordon Hofman, Lydia Bonman, and Hannah Christensen). As their lawyers Henny Penny (Andrea Evans) and Tom Thumb (Jed Bradley) go toe-to-toe hoping to prove their respective clients’ cases. Many other fairy tale characters are called to testify as witnesses. These roles are portrayed by Hadlee Hofman, Lucas Bradley, Eleanora Hofman, Milly Hellstrom-Bradley, Trina Bonman, Taylor Van Noy, Mariah Cottam, Marcie Baker, Mylee Martin, Allie Evans, John Grayson, Catherine Auger, Nicole Bissel, Meredith Wilson, Cambree Evans, Lucy Christensen, and Miriam Bradley.
Story continues below video
Sherri Dienstfrey-Swanson directs and Bridget Close stage manages and designs this family friendly comedy. Trina Bonman coordinates costumes and Bob Swanson builds the set.
