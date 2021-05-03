POCATELLO — In a quiet. devoutly religious Texas town, Margery (Tiffini Briscoe) is a recent widow. Her minister, Pastor Grace (Tiffany Chandler), has asked her to run the puppet club to keep her occupied. The puppets supposedly teach children to follow the Bible and avoid Satan.
The teenage members of the club are her son, Jason (Ted Bonman); the girl next door, Jessica (Tracy Mull), who Jason has a crush on; and the neighborhood troublemaker, Timmy (Derek Gregerson), whose mother is attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at the church. While preparing for their puppet club performance, Jason's hand puppet, Tyrone, takes on a life of his own. Tyrone tries to lead everyone into sin and expresses the characters’ depravities.
Playwright Robert Askins says that "'Hand to God' is an expression about honesty. It’s a southern regionalism that’s fairly unknown in the North."
Old Town Actors Studio in Pocatello will be presenting this irreverent puppet comedy on May 14, 15, 17, 21, 22, and 24 at 7:30 p.m. There is a Saturday matinee at 1 p.m. May 22. Tickets are $15.
The OTAS production of Hand to God is directed by Sherri Dienstfrey-Swanson. Abby Kiefner, Nicole Bissel and Bob Swanson are the technical staff. Tracy Mull designed and created the puppets. This derisive black comedy takes on big themes and serves them up with devilish fun.
Adults only.
OTAS is located at 427 N Main St., Suite G. For reservations and further information, go to www.oldtownactorsstudio.net.