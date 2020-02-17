REXBURG — Not only has Kenneth Grahame’s classic story book, "The Wind in the Willows," sold more than 85 million copies in 29 different languages, but it has also been adapted for the stage. On Feb. 19, 20, 21, 22, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29, Brigham Young University-Idaho theater students will bring the nostalgic tale to life in their first production of 2020 in the Snow Drama Theater. The show starts at 7:30.
Join Mole as he introduces you to his three bosom buddies: amiable Ratty, wise Badger, and infamous Mr. Toad. Together, they go on action-packed adventures including boating on the river, adventuring in the Wild Wood, battling weasels at Toad Hall, and experiencing a few mishaps with motor cars.
“Big themes throughout the story are a sense of home and family. It plays with the idea of ‘what is a home?’ and ‘where do you belong?’” said Director Trevor Hill.
With more than 30 students involved in its production, this new look at "The Wind in the Willows" has costumes, sets, and actors that will paint an inventive, captivating, and humorous performance.
Tickets for "The Wind in the Willows" are $3 for BYU-Idaho students and $6 for the general public. To purchase tickets online, visit tickets.byui.edu. Tickets are also available for purchase at the University Store Ticket Office or by calling 208-496-3170.