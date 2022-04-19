POCATELLO — The Pocatello production of the international hit show “Menopause the Musical” is playing on Saturday.
The show is part of Idaho State University’s Season of Note Series, performed at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Tickets can be purchased at www.isu.edu/tickets or by calling 208-282-3595.
Set in a department store, four women meet while shopping for a black lace bra at a lingerie sale. After noticing similarities among one another, the cast jokes about their woeful hot flashes, mood swings, wrinkles, weight gain and much more. These women form a sisterhood and unique bond with the entire audience as they rejoice in celebrating that menopause is no longer “The Silent Passage.”
Inspired by a hot flash and a bottle of wine, “Menopause The Musical was” created as a celebration of women who find themselves at any stage of “The Change.” The laughter-filled 90-minute production gets audience members out of their seats and singing along to parodies from classic pop songs of the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s.
“Menopause The Musical” is now in its 20th year and 16th as the longest-running musical in Las Vegas history, performing nightly at Harrah’s Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. Seen by more than 15 million, it has played every state in the continental U.S. and more than 500 cities worldwide and has been translated into nine languages