The Palace Theatre is kicking off the summer theater season with “Legally Blonde,” a musical comedy based on the 2001 Reese Witherspoon film of the same name. With director Sherri Dienstfrey-Swanson at the helm, audiences can expect a tightly run ship, and this production is no exception. “Legally Blonde” is one of the most entertaining shows yet produced by the Palace Theatre.
For those unfamiliar with the movie, the story opens on the sisters of Delta Nu celebrating what they believe to be the imminent engagement of their sorority president, Elle Woods (played by Jenna Davies). That night, Elle goes out to a fancy dinner with her boyfriend, Warner (Burke Knapp), but instead of proposing to her, he breaks off their relationship. Warner believes that the blonde, fashion-loving Elle is not “serious” enough for the future he has envisioned, which begins with Harvard Law School. Devastated, Elle hatches an audacious plan — gain admittance to Harvard herself, in order to prove that she is the “serious” woman Warner says he needs to marry.
The musical is a pretty faithful adaptation of the film, and that means the action is paced cinematically, moving quickly from place to place and scene to scene, often in the middle of a musical number. It’s a refreshing change of pace (literally) from more traditional musical theater. Another welcome departure from tradition — the show is actually funny, not just “funny for a musical” funny. All in all, if you’re someone who has written off musical theater in the past, you owe it to yourself to give “Legally Blonde” a try.
Perhaps foremost among the reasons to recommend “Legally Blonde” is the consistently high level of performance among the cast. Jenna Davies is just great as Elle. It’s a role that takes full advantage of her prodigious comic instincts, but Davies’ emotionally honest portrayal of Elle’s more difficult moments make this performance exceptional. Burke Knapp remains one of the most reliable Palace performers, turning in a nuanced performance of Warner that is charming without ignoring Warner’s casual cruelty. Tanner Morton is clearly having a lot of fun as Callahan, a fearsome Harvard professor, and his enthusiasm is infectious. As is often the case in Palace productions, a few of the roles are double-cast (as good an excuse as any to see the show multiple times). Brock Harris and Ben Donahoo share the role of Emmett, an older law student who befriends Elle and encourages her to realize her potential. Harris’s strong voice is in excellent form here, and Donahoo masters the wry wit of the character. Tiffini Briscoe and Stephanie Franklin are double-cast as Paulette, a nail technician who becomes one of Elle’s closest friends. Both are an absolute delight, and Paulette is sure to be a fan favorite among Palace audience members.
The skill on display in “Legally Blonde” isn’t just limited to the leads. There are too many wonderful performances to list, but I’ll highlight a few standouts. The show’s most theatrical element is the “Greek chorus” of sorority sisters that back up Elle throughout the show, and the trio of girls who lead this chorus (Emma Manska, Tiphanie Anirah, and Kassidee Lee) are no small part of the incredible energy behind the production. As aerobic video instructor mogul and murder suspect Brooke Wyndham, Whitney Manwaring gets Act Two off to a rollicking start with an athletic performance of “Whipped Into Shape” that has to be seen to be believed. Finally, Levi Bruner is uproariously funny as several different characters throughout the show, none of which I’ll spoil here because it’s a hilarious surprise whenever he hits the stage. I’d keep talking about the delightful performances in the show (such as, full disclosure, this reviewer’s wife in a series of amazing wigs) but we’d be here all day, and frankly, your time would be better spent just watching it.
I’ve spent a lot of time gushing about the performances in “Legally Blond,” but I’d be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge the technical production crew that makes this magic happen. In particular, Matt Barlow has designed a versatile set that can encompass the numerous locations called for by the cinematic script. Additionally, the Palace’s LED lighting system is used to excellent effect, particularly in “Positive,” a standout number in which Elle’s imaginary sorority chorus encourages her. Kudos to lighting designer Cody Evans.
Keep in mind that the show is rated PG-13, so exercise judgement about whether it’s appropriate for the whole family, but the show gets an enthusiastic recommendation from yours truly. “Legally Blonde” is a delectable summer treat with a surprising amount of heart.
Ted Bonman teaches English and theater at Century High School.