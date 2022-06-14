This summer marks a welcome return for Idaho State University’s community summer musical, made possible by a generous grant from Farm Bureau Insurance. ISU has made an exciting choice in staging “Urinetown,” an off-beat, off-Broadway gem from the early 2000s.
Don’t let the title fool you — the potty humor here is largely restricted to a cavalcade of bathroom-related puns. The name of the show is not intended to signal raunchy comedy, but instead a deeply silly parody of more serious musical theater. That’s not to say that it doesn’t have a lot on its mind — underneath the layers of hilariously over-the-top melodrama, there’s actually some pretty potent ideas about corporate greed, austerity and the environment. Director Lysa Fox has assembled an enthusiastic cast from among ISU students, local high school students and community members, and to her credit they seem to understand just what kind of show they’re in.
“Urinetown” takes place in an imaginary dystopian future where private bathrooms no longer exist, and all citizens must pay money to use public bathrooms (which, of course, are owned by a private company). It’s a completely ridiculous premise, and the show is fully aware of that fact. In fact, the two narrators of the action — Officer Lockstock (Tanner Morton) and Little Sally ( Rachel Keller) — not infrequently comment on the flaws of the show’s writing. In the midst of this metatheatrical mayhem, a lowly urinal worker named Bobby Strong (Nathan Templeton) and a sweet young woman named Hope Cladwell (Jessica Moss) fall in love, because they’re the heroes of the story and that’s what happens. But will their young love, and Bobby’s nascent rebellion against government and corporate oppression, be threatened by the fact that Hope’s father is Caldwell B. Cladwell (Burke Knapp), the autocratic CEO of the company that owns the town’s toilets? Of course it will!
“Urinetown” makes an immediate impression with a set that uses the whole height of the Bistline Theater. With two tiers of platforms, the set emphasizes verticality and underlines the theme of how those in power look down (literally) on the masses below them. My personal favorite touch, however, is that the live band is staged underneath the central platform. Seeing a local play with live music is a rare treat, especially when it’s performed by talented musicians such as we have here. The set strikes a perfect balance between reminding the audience of the novelty of the band’s presence without being distracting.
Of course, it’s hard to be distracted from the absurd action on stage. Nathan Templeton’s performance as Bobby Strong is a standout. His specific and committed physicality is perfectly in sync with the show’s tone: he’s dead serious about being incredibly silly, with never a knowing wink to the audience. It’s a riot. Rachel Keller, likewise, understands the assignment and turns in a delightfully bubbly ditz of a heroine. Burke Knapp is always a strong performer, and his turn as Caldwell B. Cladwell is no exception–watch how his face changes from fatherly affection to cold calculation. The unspoken tension between Cladwell and Penelope Pennywise (Miren Gabiola) is another of the show’s highlights. From Jesse Crabtree’s soothing corpo-speak as Mr. McQueen to Tanner Morton’s aggressive Officer Lockstock, the whole cast is excited to tell you this story, and the ensemble’s energy really does carry the show.
Despite appearing for several years on the list of most frequently produced high school shows, “Urinetown” remains comparatively unknown among the wider theater-going audience. Do yourself a favor and change that by watching this charming production. ISU Summer Theatre’s “Urinetown” runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Ted Bonman teaches English and theater at Century High School.