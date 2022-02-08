IDAHO FALLS — ACTivate alumni Grant Fahnestock of Idaho Falls and Britton Rhodes of Menan direct a group of homeschooled youth called ACT 2 from Shelley to Sugar City in the drama “Robin Hood.”
ACT 2 will perform “Robin Hood” adapted by Tim Kelly at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday with a matinee at 2 p.m. Saturday. The play will be performed at Christ Community Church, 5742 S. Fifth W. in Idaho Falls.
Admission is free. Concessions will be available for purchase.
Heather Fahnestock of Idaho Falls and Megan Rhodes of Menan, are the producers. This show is produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service Inc. of Englewood, Colorado.
Robin Hood, the outlaw of Sherwood Forest, leads a merry life with his followers. Anyone who is hungry or who has no place to live is welcome in the greenwood. The citizens of the forest oppose wicked Prince John. He’s taken the place of King Richard the Lion-Hearted, who has gone to the Holy Land on a crusade. One day a caravan cuts through the woods. In the convoy is Robin’s childhood sweetheart, Maid Marian, ward of King Richard. Alas, the evil Lady Merle of Cornwall plans to force Marian to marry the Prince in an effort to make John more acceptable to the people of England. To arms! It’s up to Robin to stop the marriage, defeat a nasty sheriff and secure Nottingham for the king’s return. It’s all done in rousing fashion! (pioneerdrama.com)
ACT 2 is part of iFamily Leadership Academy, a local group of homeschool families that meet together weekly for shared educational opportunities. Since its founding in 2010, iFamily Leadership Academy has performed numerous plays. It currently has three acting groups: iShakespeare, ACT 2 and ACTivate. ACT 2 is its mid-teen group and has students from ages 13 to 16. The organization’s website is ifamilyleadershipacademy.com.