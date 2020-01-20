The irreverent comedy “An Act of God” kicks off the new year at Old Town Actors Studio on Jan. 24, 25, 27, 31 and Feb. 1, 3, 7 and 8. This sacrilegious comedy is not for the easily offended, but if you’ve always wondered what a sit down chat with the Almighty might sound like you won’t want to miss this show. Ted Bonman plays the Almighty, Philip Shepherd plays the angel Michael, and Tiffany Chandler gives us Gabriel. Sherri Dienstfrey-Swanson directs.
It’s time for God to set the record straight and answer some of the deepest questions that have plagued mankind since creation. “An Act of God,” created by David Javerbaum, starts out as a series of tweets turned into a satirical book called “The Last Testament: A Memoir By God,” which in turn became a 90-minute long conversation with God that just happens to take place on the stage. Javerbaum was one of the lead writers and executive producers of “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart”. He wrote multiple scripts for the show, has written for the “New York Times” and has created headlines for “The Onion.” He also manages the Twitter account @TheTweetofGod that led to the creation of this play.
When the Broadway production opened in 2015, it immediately caught people’s attention. The show played to nearly sold-out houses for much of its run. On Broadway, “An Act of God” was directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello. The cast was headed by “The Big Bang Theory” star Jim Parsons and later had a limited run with Sean Hayes of “Will and Grace.”
Don’t miss your chance to uncover the mysteries of the Bible and laugh along the way. Go to www.oldtownactorsstudio.com to make your reservation. “An Act of God” is for mature audiences only.