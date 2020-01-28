The Old Town Actors Studio has done it again by bringing a piece of masterful theater to Pocatello: "An Act of God."
It’s actually what it sounds like: A one-act show (no intermission) of God discussing existence in a way that will leave you in stitches — literally, if your phone rings during the performance.
Tiffany Chandler stars as the servient and helpful Gabriel. She brings a natural pep and happiness to the role, supporting God in everything He says. Phil Shepard plays Michael, an active advocate for humanity to the point of getting on God’s bad side a few times throughout the show.
Finally, the existence-creating God is played by the self-proclaimed (or in this case, God-proclaimed) beloved local actor Ted Bonman. Bonman’s command of the stage is astounding as he answers questions (or not), explains his reasoning (or not), and gives us a real taste of what it means to be made in his image.
The show was clearly directed with an experienced hand, subtly elevating the performance. The use of the projector adds to the show, creating many opportunities to laugh even more.
Throughout the show, God tells his side of the story when it comes to Noah and the ark, his friendship with Abraham and that whole sacrificing-his-son thing, and tells the real reason Sodom and Gomorrah were destroyed.
He talks about the creation of Adam and his companion (who might be a little different than you imagined) and the whole process behind creating Earth, including his issues with time management — literally managing time.
Finally, he addresses the stewards of creation: us. We learn the honest-to-God truth about some of our most burning questions and, in turn, learn about God himself.
For the love of God — or at least the love of laughs — go see this show at the Old Town Actors Studio.
Shows begin at 7:30 p.m. (God will forgive you if you’re late, but may give you a hard time about it). Remaining show dates are Jan. 31, and Feb. 1, 3, 7 and 8. To get your tickets, go online to www.oldtownactorsstudio.net.