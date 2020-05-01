The essence of a film at this year's Slamdance Film Festival was almost entirely encapsulated in the main character's face since her performance was otherwise wordless.
Lillian — the main character in writer-director Andreas Horvath's film in Park City — finds herself stuck in New York and unable to raise enough money to return to Eastern Europe.
So she proceeds to define her own version of purpose and place. Lillian, who's based on a real person, decides to walk some 5,000 miles across America from New York to get to the Bering strait in Alaska and then to Russia.
Her ultimate reason to undertake such an arduous journey by foot is unknown — she never really explains. But ultimately it's beside the point. What matters is her single-minded indomitable resolve to hold her fate in her own hands — whatever it takes.
What follows is heart and soul by acting by Patrycja Planik as Lillian that carries the film and projects Lillian's turmoil, spirit and resolve without Planik ever saying a word.
And, much as she's an immigrant, her journey almost becomes a touchstone of American culture and the essence of the people in it.
People she encounters try to interact with and aid the non-speaking Lillian — even as she seeks to escape them.
Lillian proves her resiliance and survival ability along the way. She sleeps in large unused pipes, borrows necessary items from vacant buildings, catches fish and finds other food.
But she has one scary encounter. She has to flee a drunken man in a pickup who jumps out of his truck and chases her into a corn field.
She has to run deep into the untrackable center of the tall corn crop to escape. But she loses her pursuer. And she finds her way out.
Then when other well-meaning sorts — mainly in small towns — try to help, her inner resolve won't accept it. She bolts at the first opportunity, after collecting some survival food and clothes. She can't slow for any human interaction.
A sheriff is called after someone sees her walking on the road. He checks her health, then gives her his jacket against the cold nights there. It's of the few gifts she accepts from anyone and from the last person you would expect her to accept help from.
For someone so eager to leave, she unintentionally highlights why there are so many reasons to stay.
But indomitable resolve — despite its siren song — is a merciless master. Everything must fall to it. It won't let her stay. Slow down. Be swayed. Not for anything. Even where she finds more ups than downs. She marches on. In all, for a total of about four years.
Its unclear what ultimately happened to the real Lillian, whose last name was Alling. Rumors circulated she may have made it to Russia. But those — like so many things about this indomitable, unfathomable, undefinable woman — remain a matter of legend.
Perhaps as it should be.