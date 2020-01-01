Thursday
• Penny Wolf teaches oil painting classes every Thursday afternoon from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Pocatello Art Center, 444 N. Main St. Cost is $12.50 per class. Call 208-232-0970 for more information.
• PV’s Uncorked on Main, 138 N. Main St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Pairing with Micah at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Cost is $40 per person. You get five courses paired with five wines for a unique event. Call 208-233-1322 to reserve your spot.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Bingo on Thursdays at 8 p.m.
• Tom Clark will host his comedy show “Laugh Like Heck” at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Downtown Event Center, 480 Park Ave. in Idaho Falls. Rated PG. Get tickets at bit.ly/35a4OIQ.
• The folk-rock band Nick Sterling & the Nomads will perform at The Celt Pub, 398 W. Broadway St. in Idaho Falls, from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
Friday
• Pine Ridge Mall and Portneuf District Library hold “Storytime in Center Court” the first Friday of each month at 10 a.m. near the children’s play area in the mall. Each child receives a free book, and a mall merchant usually hands out treats at the end.
• Salt Lake City’s neo-fok/indie rock duo Mythic Valley will perform at 78 Main Street Eatery, 78 E. Main St. in Lava Hot Springs, from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, hosts game night every Friday beginning at 5 p.m. Bring your own game, use one of theirs, or bring a device to play on one of their big-screen TVs.
• Old Town Pocatello will host First Friday Art Walk from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. The shops and restaurants will be hosting art, music, fashion, food, home décor and more. Admission to this event is free and so is the parking.
• The band Mean Red Spyder will perform at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Idaho Brewing Company, 775 S. Capital Ave. in Idaho Falls.
• Clydesdale Bar & Lounge, 655 N. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello, will host a comedy open mic night on Friday. Register any time before the show starts or whenever you get there. Time slots are five to 10 minutes. Registration begins at 7 p.m., and the show runs from 7:30 to 9 p.m. There is no cover charge. Must be 21 or older to enter.
• The First Friday Pub Crawl will take place Friday. Start at The Bourbon Barrel at 7 p.m., then move on to The Oasis around 7:30 p.m., then to The Union Taproom around 8 p.m., and to The First National Bar around 8:30 p.m. Spend half an hour in each bar and end the crawl at 9:30 p.m. at The First National Bar. Go to each participating bar for drink specials and prizes.
• The Comedy Project performs at 8 p.m. every Friday, with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. at MP Dance Studios on 575 E. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Admission is $8 or $5 with a student ID.
• Singer-songwriter Mason Wittman will be performing from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday in The Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello,
• Jonny Wayne of Jon Wayne & The Pain will perform starting at 9:30 p.m. Friday at The Gem, 216 First St. in Idaho Falls.
Saturday
• Craters of the Moon National Monument will host a snowshoe walk from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Explore a cooler side of Craters of the Moon on a ranger-guided snowshoe walk. Look for tracks and learn about winter wildlife on this 1.5-mile trek. Snowshoes are available for use. Depending on conditions, snowshoeing can be a strenuous activity that may not be suitable for younger children. Sign up at visitor center on the day of the walk.
• Wanderlust Craft Beer & Wine, 1799 Hurley Dr., Suite A, in Pocatello, will host a two-year anniversary celebration from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Kelly Martinez will DJ, and there will be giveaways every 15 minutes. There will be one-of-a-kind beers to tap. Dunk Burger will be there selling food.
• The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host The Native Goat Band from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The three-piece acoustic band is based in Pocatello.
• Cale Moon will be performing at The Oasis, 304 N. Main St. in Pocatello, from 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday.
Sunday
• Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave in Pocatello, always ends the weekend right with Sunday Funday in which you can enjoy the best card and board games on the planet along with your friends and family.
• BlackRock Fine Wine & Craft Beer, 343 Park Ave. in Idaho Falls, will host the band The Dewdroppers from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday. There will be brunch as well.
Monday
• The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, hosts Open Mic Night every Monday. All ages, come and show off. Comedy, poetry, storytelling, and that enigmatic Idaho music. Gear provided. Sign-ups start at 5:30 p.m. Each person will have 15 to 30 until 9 p.m., with a jam to follow.
• Ketchum Burrito, W. Quinn Road in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia every Monday at 7 p.m.
Tuesday
• Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello will host DJ Trivia at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
