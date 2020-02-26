Wednesday
• The movie “Harriet” is playing at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the general public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12 and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information, visit pocatellofilmsociety.com.
• Both Sides of the Tracks, the last Wednesday poetry and prose reading series, will feature Pocatello poet and novelist Will Peterson of Walrus & Carpenter fame at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Gates Fine Arts Gallery 315 W. Center St. in Pocatello. An open mic session will follow with seven minutes for each reader. For more information, call 208-233-0821.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia every Wednesday at 8 p.m.
Thursday
• ISU’s Department of Art will hold its seventh annual Art à la Carte silent auction and chili fundraiser event from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday on the fourth floor of ISU’s Fine Arts Building. The main event includes a silent auction and a free children’s art activity. The chili dinner costs $7. Attending the silent auction and children’s art activity is free. Items at auction include jewelry, ceramics, prints, sculptures, paintings, wearables and bird houses.
• The Citizens Climate Lobby is showing the film “Paris to Pittsburgh” at 7 p.m. Thursday at The Sand Trap, 2720 Bannock Highway in Pocatello. A no-host dinner begins at 6 p.m., and a free beverage is provided.
• Rail City Jazz will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Bingo on Thursdays at 8 p.m.
Thursday-Saturday
• My World Discovery Museum invites you to visit The Museum of Clean Event Center, 711 S. Second Ave., and experience several of their mobile exhibits all at once. This event is free and open to the public. It is being held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
• The film “Just Mercy” will be showing at 7 p.m. Thursday, at 7 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Bengal Theater in the ISU Pond Student Union. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information and trailer, go to isucinema.com.
Thursday-Saturday & Monday
• The Palace Theatre, 158 E. Chubbuck Road, will put on a production of “9 to 5: The Musical” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Monday. Tickets for the show are $16 on Thursday and Monday and $20 on Friday and Saturday. Tickets for dinner and the show start at $37.50. For more information and to book your tickets, visit palaceplayhouse.com.
Friday
• The ISU Wind Ensemble and Concert Bands will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $8 for adults, $6 for ISU faculty and staff, $4 for pre-college students and free for ISU students with valid Bengal ID. Children under the age of 6 will not be admitted. For tickets, go to idahostatetickets.com or call 208-282-3595.
• Brigham Young University-Idaho will be hosting its 15th annual Hymn Festival at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Barrus Concert Hall at BYU-Idaho in Rexburg. The event is free and open to the public ages 6 and up. No tickets are required. Attendees are encouraged to come in event dress.
• The Comedy Project performs at 8 p.m. every Friday, with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. at MP Dance Studios on 575 E. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Admission is $8 or $5 with a student ID.
• Whistlepig will perform from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday in The Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. Admission is free.
Friday & Saturday
• The Westside Players will put on a production of “Steel Magnolias” on Friday and Saturday at The Warehouse, 1009 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner is served from 7 to 7:30 p.m., showtime is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 for dinner and the show and $17 for just the show. To reserve tickets, visit westsideplayers.org.
Saturday
• Sisters in Action Sports will be hosting the second annual SAS Snow Day at Pebble Creek Ski Area near Inkom from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Tickets for the event can be purchased at bit.ly/39bkjmk.
• The Idaho Bridal Fair 2020 will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Red Lion Hotel, 1555 Pocatello Creek Road in Pocatello. Register at idahobridalfair.com.
• Snake River Doodles & Friends will host “Leap Into Life” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Clarion Inn at 1399 Bench Road in Pocatello. Focusing on literacy and bullying awareness education, the event will feature a multitude of activities, including face painting, hayrides, balloon animals, magic and a free book giveaway.
• Craters of the Moon National Monument will host a snowshoe walk from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Explore a cooler side of Craters of the Moon on a ranger-guided snowshoe walk. Look for tracks and learn about winter wildlife on this 1.5-mile trek. Snowshoes are available for use. Depending on conditions, snowshoeing can be a strenuous activity that may not be suitable for younger children. Sign up at the visitor center on the day of the walk.
• A Music in the Library performance called “A Mostly Intelligible Recital” will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday on the first floor of the Marshall Public Library, 113 S. Garfield Ave. Pocatello.
• The annual Region VII Lincoln Day banquet, with the theme “Law & Order For Our Future,” will be held on Saturday at the Melaleuca Event Center (off Exit 113 on Interstate 15) in Idaho Falls. There is a VIP reception at 5 p.m., a social hour at 6 p.m. and the dinner and program at 7 p.m. U.S. Sen. Jim Risch is the keynote speaker, and Gov. Brad Little and U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo will also give remarks as well. Tickets can be purchased from Republican county chairs in advance for $35 per person or at the door for $40.
• Pebble Creek Ski Area near Inkom will host the annual Torchlight Parade and Concert on Saturday. Music by Country Line begins at 5:30 p.m., and the Torchlight Parade will wind down from the Sunshine Lift just after 7 p.m. The kitchen and bar will be open and serving up some great food and beverages.
• Join the Idaho Museum of Natural History for the fifth annual Museum Fundraiser at the Stephens Performing Arts Center at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Funds raised will support the upcoming museum exhibition “Animationland.” Cocktail or Roaring ’20s dress is welcome. Entertainment will include music dinner, live and silent auctions, games and dancing. Tickets are $65. For more information, call 208-282-3168.
• Bingham’s Got Talent, the 11th annual Relay for Life Talent Show, will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 870 S. Fisher Ave. It is open to people of all ages. Before the main event, Lyle Albertson and his Strait Country Band will perform from 6 to 7 p.m. Admission is $6 and $4. Call Tom Drysdale at 208-785-3183 for more information.
• The Feeding the 5000 Families annual Kick-Off Concert is set for 7 p.m. Saturday at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 309 N. Garfield Ave. in Pocatello. There will be performances from local musicians and singers from area faith communities. The concert is free and open to the public.
• Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello, will host swing dance lessons from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday in The Loft. Admission is free.
• The First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello, will host Stiff Richard on stage starting at 10 p.m. Saturday.
Sunday
• Best Picture Oscar winner “Parasite” will be shown at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Sunday in the Bengal Theater at the ISU Pond Student Union. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to pocatellofilmsociety.com.
Monday
• The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, hosts Open Mic Night every Monday. All ages, come and show off. Comedy, poetry, storytelling, and that enigmatic Idaho music. Gear provided. Sign-ups start at 5:30 p.m. Each person will have 15 to 30 until 9 p.m., with a jam to follow.
• Ketchum Burrito, W. Quinn Road in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia every Monday at 7 p.m.
• “The SpongeBob Musical” Broadway show is coming to the Civic Center for the Performing Arts, 501 S. Holmes Ave. in Idaho Falls, at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Tickets start at $40 and can be found at idahofallsarts.org.
Monday-Wednesday
• The film “Underwater” will be showing at 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at the Bengal Theater in the ISU Pond Student Union. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information and trailer, go to isucinema.com.
Tuesday
• Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello will host DJ Trivia at 7 p.m. Tuesday.