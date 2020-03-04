Wednesday
• The film “Underwater” will be showing at 7 p.m. today at the Bengal Theater in the ISU Pond Student Union. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information and trailer, go to isucinema.com.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia every Wednesday at 8 p.m.Thursday
• Zoo Idaho will host Science Talks 2020 on various Thursdays through May. The next event will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Zoo Idaho Education Building, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs in Pocatello. Jenny Jackson of Idaho Fish and Game will give the presentation. This event is free, but donations are welcome.
• The Filmed By Bike Festival will take place Thursday at the Colonial Theater, 450 A St. in Idaho Falls. Join in celebrating a worldwide love of bikes with food, drinks and a showcase of the World’s Best Bike Movies from Filmed by Bike. The event starts at 7 p.m., but doors open at 6 p.m. for food and drinks. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Tickets are available at fbbidahofalls.brownpapertickets.com.
• Nick Hoff will perform his Laugh Like Heck show at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Downtown Event Center, 480 Park Ave. in Idaho Falls. Tickets are $18 and can be purchased at bit.ly/38jzvg2.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Bingo on Thursdays at 8 p.m.Thursday-Saturday
• The film “Spies in Disguise” will be showing at 7 p.m. Thursday, at 7 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Bengal Theater in the ISU Pond Student Union. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information and trailer, go to isucinema.com.
• The Palace Theatre, 158 E. Chubbuck Road, will put on a production of “9 to 5: The Musical” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets for the show are $16 on Thursday and $20 on Friday and Saturday. Tickets for dinner and the show start at $37.50. For more information and to book your tickets, visit palaceplayhouse.com.
Friday
• Pine Ridge Mall and Portneuf District Library hold “Storytime in Center Court” the first Friday of each month at 10 a.m. near the children’s play area in the mall. Each child receives a free book, and a mall merchant usually hands out treats at the end.
• From 3:30 to 5 p.m. Friday, ISU’s College of Arts and Letters is hosting the event “Family Plot Reading” at Barricade, 308 E. Center St. Dr. Alan Johnson, from the Department of English, will be reading from his new mystery novel at 4 p.m.
Barricade will also be featuring ISU’s literary journal Black Rock and Sage from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Student representatives from the journal will have past editions for sale as well as their famous Bigfoot-inspired T-Shirts. Must be 21 to enter.
• First Friday Art Walk will take place in Old Town Pocatello from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Stroll through downtown and enjoy art, music, food, fashion and more. Admission is free.
• The annual High School Art Show/Competition will be on display at the Pocatello Art Center, 444 N. Main St., March 6 to 27. The show will open at 5 p.m. during First Friday Art Walk on Friday, and winners will be announced at 7 p.m.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, hosts game night every Friday beginning at 5 p.m. Bring your own game, use one of theirs, or bring a device to play on one of their big-screen TVs.
• The Portneuf Valley Interfaith Fellowship is sponsoring a World Day of Prayer Ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Portneuf Sangha and Meditation Center, 424 W. Lewis St. in Pocatello. Numerous faith groups will lead participants in prayers for peace, and there will be a formal ceremony uniting Pocatello women with those around the world seeking peace. All are invited to participate.
• 4 AM Club with George Asbo will be performing from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at the Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St. in Pocatello. Dinner is special slow-cooked barbecue ribs with baked beans and cornbread for $11.
• Country music star Carlene Carter will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Colonial Theater, 450 A St. in Idaho Falls. Tickets range from $20 to $35 and can be purchased at idahofallsarts.org/carlene-carter.
• The Comedy Project performs at 8 p.m. every Friday, with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. at MP Dance Studios on 575 E. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Admission is $8 or $5 with a student ID.
• Steelhead Redd will perform from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday in The Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. Admission is free.
• Undercover Popstar will be performing at the Bourbon Barrel Bar, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello, beginning at 9 p.m. Friday.
Friday & Saturday
• ISU’s Department of Theatre and Dance will put on a production of “Bright Star” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Stephens Performing Arts Center’s Bistline Theatre in Pocatello. Tickets are $15 for adults, $14 for seniors, faculty and staff, $10 for children and $7 for ISU students with a Bengal ID and can be purchased at isu.edu/tickets or by calling 208-282-3595.
Saturday
• The fifth annual Pocatello Dancing with the Stars will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello to raise money for Relay for Life. Tickets are $10 per person or $30 for a family of up to six.
• The Bannock County Republican Party will hold its annual Lincoln Day Dinner event, “Make America Great in 2020,” on Saturday in the ISU Ballroom at the Student Union Building. There will be a meet and greet at 6 p.m. prior to the dinner. Doors for the dinner will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 at the door.
• The music of two of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll bands of all time face off at the Colonial Theater, 450 A St. in Idaho Falls, this week as two tribute bands present “Beatles vs. Stones — A Musical Showdown.” The tribute bands Abbey Road and Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show will play the hits of each of the bands at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Colonial Theater. Tickets range from $25 and $55 and can be purchased online at idahofallsarts.org.
• Singer-songwriter Ben Rector will perform at Brigham Young University-Idaho’s Hart Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets range from $20 to $40. To purchase tickets, visit byui.edu/center-stage/ben-rector or call 208-496-3170.
• The band Crush will perform starting at 8 p.m. Saturday at Oasis Bar, 304 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host the Luddites beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday.
• Indie rock singer-songwriter Isaac Gunderson will perform from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday in The Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello. Admission is free.
• Happy Havoc will perform starting at 10 p.m. Saturday at First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello.
Sunday
• Golden Globe-nominated “Dark Waters” will be shown at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Sunday in the Bengal Theater in ISU’s Pond Student Union. Based on a true story, Mark Ruffalo stars as a corporate attorney who stumbles on a dark secret that connects a growing number of unexplained deaths to one of the world’s largest corporations, Dupont. While trying to expose the truth, he soon finds himself risking his future, his family and his own life. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to pocatellofilmsociety.com/dark.
Monday
• The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, hosts Open Mic Night every Monday. All ages, come and show off. Comedy, poetry, storytelling, and that enigmatic Idaho music. Gear provided. Sign-ups start at 5:30 p.m. Each person will have 15 to 30 until 9 p.m., with a jam to follow.
• Black Rock Gold Prospectors will meet at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at the Veterans Memorial building, 300 N. Johnson Ave. in Pocatello. The meeting will be downstairs. The back door will be open at 6 p.m. All interested are welcome to attend to get tips on panning, sluicing, dredging, demos, equipment and metal detecting.
• Ketchum Burrito, W. Quinn Road in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia every Monday at 7 p.m.
Monday-Wednesday
• “Like a Boss” will be shown at 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in the Bengal Theater in ISU’s Pond Student Union. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to pocatellofilmsociety.com/dark.
Tuesday
• Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello will host DJ Trivia at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
• Zoo Idaho will host Science Night Trivia at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Jim Dandy Brewing, 305 E. Lander St. in Pocatello. Test your science knowledge while also participating in an engineering challenge. Prizes will be awarded to the Trivia Winner, Challenge Winner, and for the Best Team Name. Cost is $15 per team (up to five people).