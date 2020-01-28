Wednesday
• The Idaho Falls Public Library, 457 W. Broadway St. in Idaho Falls, will host a Yule Ball from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. A Harry Potter celebration, there will be formal dancing, wand making, spell/potion bottles, water coloring, a costume contest, refreshments and more.
• “The Good Liar” will be shown at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For a trailer and more information, go to pocatellofilmsociety.com/official.
• Both Sides of the Tracks, Last Wednesday Poetry and Prose Reading Series, kicks off the 2020 series at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Gates Fine Arts Gallery, 315 W. Center St. in Pocatello. The featured reader is prose writer Jackie Johnson Maughan. An open mic session will follow. All are welcome. The event is free and open to the public. Call Walrus & Carpenter Books at 208-233-0821 for more information.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia every Wednesday at 8 p.m.
Thursday
• Local artist Christine Fortner's exhibit “Patterns of Change” and will be on display on the first floor of ISU’s Oboler Library through March 24. The Oboler Library will host a public reception for Fortner from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday on the first floor of the library, 850 S. Ninth Ave. in Pocatello. Refreshments will be served.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Bingo on Thursdays at 8 p.m.
Thursday-Saturday
• The film "Once Upon A Time... in Hollywood" plays at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday at ISU’s Bengal Theater. Admission is $3 for the general public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12 and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information, visit pocatellofilmsociety.com.
Friday
• The Union Taproom, inside the Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, hosts game night every Friday beginning at 5 p.m. Bring your own game, use one of theirs, or bring a device to play on one of their big-screen TVs.
• Thomas Gabriel, the grandson of Johnny Cash, will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at The Golden Nugget, 133 W. Burnside Ave. in Chubbuck. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.
• Whistle Pig will perform from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday at The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello.
• The Comedy Project performs at 8 p.m. every Friday, with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. at MP Dance Studios on 575 E. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Admission is $8 or $5 with a student ID.
• Flash Drive will perform from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday in The Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
• Kris Lager Band will perform at The Celt Pub, 398 W. Broadway St. in Idaho Falls, from 9 p.m. to midnight Friday.
Friday & Saturday
• ISU’s Department of Theatre and Dance will present its annual dance concert, “Configurations,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Stephens Performing Arts Center’s Black Box Theatre in Pocatello. Tickets are $15 for adults, $14 for seniors, faculty and staff, $10 for children and $7 for ISU students with a Bengal ID and can be purchased at isu.edu/tickets or by calling 208-282-3595.
Friday, Saturday & Monday
• The irreverent comedy “An Act of God” will be performed at Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St. in Pocatello, on Friday, Saturday and Monday. Go to www.oldtownactorsstudio.com to make your reservation. Tickets are $15. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m. “An Act of God” is for mature audiences only.
Saturday
• Rock Creek Roping Productions LLC will host the third annual Rock Creek Ranch Roping at the Bannock County Event Center indoor arena in Pocatello on Saturday. Contestant check-in starts at 9 a.m., and roping action starts at 10 a.m.
• Craters of the Moon National Monument will host a snowshoe walk from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Snowshoes are available for use. Sign up at visitor center on the day of the walk.
• There will be an artist reception for Thomas Padgett from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Dragonfly Gallery, 178 W. Main St. in Lava Hot Springs. There will be refreshments and live harp music by Linsey Lesser.
• There will be a spaghetti feed fundraiser 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building, 300 N. Johnson Ave. in Pocatello. All proceeds will go to the Pocatello Military Affairs Committee for the Joint Emergency Assistance program. Tickets are $5 per person and $20 for a family.
• International Night 2020 will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the ISU Pond Student Union. This is a family-friendly event and will include a buffet dinner of handmade foods, followed by an evening of entertainment, including music, dancing, acting and singing. Tickets are $10 at the door.
• The Portneuf Greenway will host its annual Dueling Pianos fundraiser Saturday at the Clarion Inn, 1399 Bench Road in Pocatello. Social hour will begin at 7 p.m. with light appetizers. Dueling Pianos Anywhere will take the stage at 8 p.m. and play for approximately 90 minutes. Tickets start at $35 per person and can be purchased at bit.ly/3aOrEd5. Must be 21 or older to attend.
• Local band Best by Yesterday will perform from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday in The Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
• Altwave will perform at The Celt Pub, 398 W. Broadway St. in Idaho Falls, from 9:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday. They play dancey punk-pop and alternative songs from the 1970s to 2010s.
• Idaho Soul will perform starting at 10 p.m. Saturday at First National Bar, 232 W. Center St. in Pocatello.
Sunday
• Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave in Pocatello, always ends the weekend right with Sunday Funday in which you can enjoy the best card and board games on the planet along with your friends and family.
• "The Cave" will be shown at 2 and 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is free for this poignant story from National Geographic about a group of female doctors in war-torn Syria who struggle to keep their people safe while dealing with systemic sexism and the limited resources available to them. For more information, visit pocatellofilmsociety.com.
• Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship invites and welcomes all to a worship service at 4 p.m. Sunday at 309 N. Garfield Ave. in Pocatello. This is the third annual "Hymn Bowl," featuring an hour of singing, with Dr. David Parry providing music accompaniment.
Monday
• The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, hosts Open Mic Night every Monday. All ages, come and show off. Comedy, poetry, storytelling, and that enigmatic Idaho music. Gear provided. Sign-ups start at 5:30 p.m. Each person will have 15 to 30 until 9 p.m., with a jam to follow.
• Ketchum Burrito, W. Quinn Road in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia every Monday at 7 p.m.
Tuesday
• Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello will host DJ Trivia at 7 p.m. Tuesday.