• The Union Taproom, inside the Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia every Wednesday at 8 p.m. Wednesday & Thursday
• “Gemini Man” will be shown at 7 p.m. today and Thursday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For a trailer and more information, go to pocatellofilmsociety.com/official.
Thursday
• Citizens’ Climate Lobby will host a showing of the documentary “Ice on Fire” on Thursday at The Sand Trap, 2720 Bannock Highway in Pocatello. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the film begins at 7 p.m. A complimentary beverage of choice is provided to all moviegoers and a no-host dinner is optional.
Friday
• The Pocatello Rotary Club and Cole Chevrolet will host “A Chocolate Lover’s Affair — A Sinfully Sweet Evening of Chocolate, Music and Fun” from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. It will feature 25 vendors from throughout the region, offering attendees samples of their best chocolate-based creations in five categories. The evening will also feature hors d’oeuvres, music by Rail City Jazz and a no-host bar.
Tickets for “A Chocolate Lover’s Affair” are $15 each, and can be purchased at.ChocolateLoversAffair.com.
• The acoustic punk/folk band Project Constellation, rap band HXWK and pop-punk band Nothing At Most will perform on Friday at Deckadence, 326 W. Center St. in Pocatello. Admission is free. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the music starts at 7 p.m.
• The band Unbroken will perform from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday at the Oasis Sports Bar, 304 N. Main St. in Pocatello.
• The Comedy Project performs at 8 p.m. every Friday, with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. at MP Dance Studios on 575 E. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Admission is $8 or $5 with a student ID.
• The acoustic rock band Steelhead Redd will perform from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday in The Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
• The classic rock ‘n’ roll band Relyx will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday at Bourbon Barrel Bar, 238 W. Clark St. in Pocatello.
Friday & Saturday
• “Maleficent” will be shown at 7 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday in the Bengal Theater at ISU. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For a trailer and more information, go to pocatellofilmsociety.com/official.
Friday, Saturday & Monday
• The irreverent comedy “An Act of God” will be performed at Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St. in Pocatello, on Friday, Saturday and Monday. This sacrilegious comedy is not for the easily offended, but if you’ve always wondered what a sit down chat with the Almighty might sound like, you won’t want to miss this show. Go to www.oldtownactorsstudio.com to make your reservation. Tickets are $15. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
• A fishing derby Saturday at Sportsman’s Park on the west side of American Falls Reservoir features a $500 first-place prize for the largest Rainbow trout and a $250 first-place prize for perch. The derby runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sportsman’s Park near Aberdeen. There is a $35 per person entry fee. Participants can register online and review all derby regulations at bit.ly/2QOLDA5 or by calling 208-709-7538.
• The Idaho Museum of Natural History, 698 E. Dillon St. in Pocatello, will host an Ice Age-themed family fun day from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday to learn about the animals and plants that lived during this chilly time period.
• Zoo Idaho will host Nature Arts and Crafts from kids ages 6 to 12 at 10 a.m. Jan. 25 at the Zoo Idaho Education Center, 3101 Avenue of the Chiefs in Pocatello. Cost is $10 per person. Register at zooidaho.org.
• Soulscape Yoga Studio, 201 Jefferson Ave. in Pocatello, will host an indoor yard sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.
• The LaNeige Bridal Walk will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck. There will be vendors and several mini fashion shows throughout the day, leading up to the big show at 4 p.m. Admission is free.
• The 13th annual Sportsmen’s Against Hunger event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at C-A-L Ranch in Chubbuck. All proceeds will go to the food bank. Enjoy several booths set up inside the store with great information from the sporting and community organizations as well as activities to participate in. There will also be a corn hole toss with prizes.
• The Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, 300 S. Capital Ave. in Idaho Falls, will host a free family day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. A fun, hands-on art experience for the entire family awaits artists of all ages. Come explore the current exhibit then create your own one-of-a-kind masterpiece.
• The North Bannock County Fire Department, 444 E. Chubbuck Road, will host an open house from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Meet the firefighters, speak with the chiefs, see the fire trucks and have some food as well.
• Deseret Book, 4155 Yellowstone Ave., Suite 1265, in Pocatello, will host a book signing for author Cameron Staley his book “In the Hands of the Gadiantons: A Book of Mormon Novel,” from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday.
• The Pocatello Elks Club, 410 S. Main St., will host the Elks Corn Hole Tournament starting at 1 p.m. Saturday. Cost is $20 for a two-person team. Entrance is at the rear of the building. Open to the public.
• Craters of the Moon National Monument will host a snowshoe walk from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Explore a cooler side of Craters of the Moon on a ranger-guided snowshoe walk. Look for tracks and learn about winter wildlife on this 1.5-mile trek. Snowshoes are available for use. Depending on conditions, snowshoeing can be a strenuous activity that may not be suitable for younger children. Sign up at visitor center on the day of the walk.
• Deckadence, 326 W. Center St. in Pocatello, will host the bands SUTRA, Nothing At Most and HXWK starting at 7 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.
• The Dewdroppers will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello. The Dewdroppers play beautifully rendered classics from the standards of jazz and the Great American Songbook.
• The one-man band Tom Murphy will perform from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday in The Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
• The First National Bar, 234 W. Center St. in Pocatello, will feature Honky Tonk Highway live on stage starting at 10 p.m. Saturday night.
Sunday
• Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave in Pocatello, always ends the weekend right with Sunday Funday in which you can enjoy the best card and board games on the planet along with your friends and family.
• Golden Globe winner “Judy” is playing at 2, 4:30 and 7 p.m. Sunday in the Bengal Theater. Best Actress winner Renee Zellweger stars in this story about the later years of iconic Wizard of Oz star Judy Garland. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For a trailer and more information, go to pocatellofilmsociety.com/judy.
Monday
• The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, hosts Open Mic Night every Monday. All ages, come and show off. Comedy, poetry, storytelling, and that enigmatic Idaho music. Gear provided. Sign-ups start at 5:30 p.m. Each person will have 15 to 30 until 9 p.m., with a jam to follow.
• Ketchum Burrito, W. Quinn Road in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia every Monday at 7 p.m.
• The Idaho Falls Arts Council will host a production of the play “An American in Paris” at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Civic Center, 501 S. Holmes Ave. in Idaho Falls. Tickets are $35 to $75 and can be purchased at bit.ly/38qiyRD.
Tuesday
• Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello will host DJ Trivia at 7 p.m. Tuesday.