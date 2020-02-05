Wednesday
• At 7 p.m. Wednesday, Grammy Award-winner and Pocatello-native Jessica E. Jones will join Idaho State-Civic Symphony Artistic Director and Conductor Julie Sorensen for a question-and-answer session on the “X, Y, and Z” of opera at the Marshall Public Library, 113 S. Garfield Ave. in Pocatello.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia every Wednesday at 8 p.m.
Wednesday-Saturday & Monday
• The Palace Theatre, 158 E. Chubbuck Road, will put on a production of “9 to 5: The Musical” today through Saturday and Monday. Based on the hit movie with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, “9 to 5” is a hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era. The show starts at 7 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, there is an optional dinner that starts at 6 p.m. Tickets for the show are $10 on Wednesday, $16 on Thursday and Monday and $20 on Friday and Saturday. Tickets for dinner and the show start at $37.50. For more information and to book your tickets, visit palaceplayhouse.com.
Thursday
• Andrew Hobbs will present his comedy show “Laugh Like Heck” at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Downtown Event Center, 480 Park Ave. in Idaho Falls. Tickets are $18 and can be purchased at bit.ly/36ZJpmi. The comedy of Andrew Hobbs encapsulates the bizarre awkwardness of belated maturity and his attempts to appear in control.
• Local band Wiseblood will perform from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Thursday at The Celt Pub, 398 W. Broadway St. in Idaho Falls.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, hosts DJ Bingo on Thursdays at 8 p.m.
Thursday-Saturday
• “Joker” will be shown at 7 p.m. Thursday, at 7 and 9:45 p.m. Friday and at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday in the Bengal Theater at ISU, starring Joaquin Phoenix in this origin story about the troubled and despotic supervillain as he tries to be successful in life while dealing with increasing mental instability. Admission is $3 for the general public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12 and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information, visit pocatellofilmsociety.com.
Friday
• Pine Ridge Mall and Portneuf District Library hold “Storytime in Center Court” the first Friday of each month at 10 a.m. near the children’s play area in the mall. Each child receives a free book, and a mall merchant usually hands out treats at the end.
• The Union Taproom, inside the Yellowstone Hotel at 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, hosts game night every Friday beginning at 5 p.m. Bring your own game, use one of theirs, or bring a device to play on one of their big-screen TVs.
• First Friday Art Walk takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday in Old Town Pocatello. The shops and restaurants will be hosting art, music, fashion, food, home décor and more. Admission is free.
• Mean Red Spyder will perform at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Idaho Brewing Company, 775 S. Capital Ave. in Idaho Falls.
• First Friday Pub Crawl begins as art walk winds down. The crawl includes four locations where you will spend about an hour at each enjoying their pub crawl special. This month begins at The Oasis at 7 p.m. Then visit the Union Taproom, First National Bar and end the evening at the Bourbon Barrel. Must be 21, have your ID with you and get stamped at location to be entered to win prizes.
• During and after First Friday Art Walk on Friday, Happy Havoc will be performing in the lounge at the Pocatello Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St., from 7 to 10 p.m. Entrance in the back of the building.
• The Idaho State-Civic Symphony will perform “Tales from Opera and Literature” at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Stephens Performing Arts Center in Pocatello. Pocatello native and Grammy Award-winning soprano Jessica Jones joins the ISCS to perform selections from some of opera and literature’s most captivating stories. Tickets run $13 to $45 and are available online at www.thesymphony.us or by calling 208-282-3595.
• The Comedy Project performs at 8 p.m. every Friday, with doors opening at 7:30 p.m. at MP Dance Studios on 575 E. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Admission is $8 or $5 with a student ID.
Friday & Saturday
• The Westside Players will put on a production of “Steel Magnolias” on Friday and Saturday at The Warehouse, 1009 S. Second Ave. in Pocatello. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner is served from 7 to 7:30 p.m., showtime is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 for dinner and the show and $17 for just the show. To reserve tickets, visit westsideplayers.org.
• The irreverent comedy “An Act of God” will be performed at Old Town Actors Studio, 427 N. Main St. in Pocatello, on Friday and Saturday. This sacrilegious comedy is not for the easily offended, but if you’ve always wondered what a sit down chat with the Almighty might sound like, you won’t want to miss this show. Go to www.oldtownactorsstudio.com to make your reservation. Tickets are $15. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and the show will begin at 7:30 p.m. “An Act of God” is for mature audiences only.
• ISU will present the 33rd annual ISU Jazz Fest on Friday and Saturday, featuring the Dawn Clement Jazz Quintet in two performances at 8 p.m. Friday Portneuf Valley Brewing and at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. A $10 donation is suggested for the Friday performance, but no one will be turned away due to lack of funds. The Jazz Fest Evening Concert on Saturday will also feature the ISU Big Band. Tickets are $8 for general admission, $6 for ISU faculty and staff, $4 for pre-college students and ISU students are free with a valid Bengal ID. Tickets may be purchased at the ISU Box Office or at the Pond Student Union.
Friday-Sunday
• The annual Lava Hot Springs Fire & Ice Winterfest will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Lava Hot Springs. Events kick off at 4 p.m. Friday and wrap up at 11 a.m. Sunday. Bring the family and celebrate winter with the Portneuf River Polar Bear Float, Running of the Bulls, Kids Water Carnival, Torch Light Parade, Comedy Night and more. For tickets and a full schedule of events, visit fireice.lavahotsprings.org.
Saturday
• Idaho Museum of Natural History, 698 E. Dillon St. in Pocatello, will host Lighting the Shadows, a free family fun day, from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the Discovery Room. Join us this month as we examine the light around us. We will feature our new light, experiments with mirrors and prisms, create your own shadow puppets and explore how animals and plants use different kinds of light.
• The Pocatello/Chubbuck Mayors’ Youth Advisory Council presents Sweetheart Bingo from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Pine Ridge Mall in Chubbuck. There will be free prizes for kids.
• From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, shop along Idaho’s Antique Row for sweet deals for your Valentine along with sweet treats with facts about foster care needs in our community. Visit each participating shop for a treat, and then end your day at Station Square for an additional treat, to visit with local foster care representatives and to enter to win a Sweet Deals Gift Basket valued at over $200. Idaho Antique Row Shops to visit: Kanda’s & Co. at 159 S. Main St., Cherub Creations at 115 N. Main St., Old Town Mercantile ar 134 N. Main St., Cottonwood Junction at 141 N. Main St., Vain & Vintage at 149 N. Main St., and Elwen Cottage at 334 N. Main St.
• Craters of the Moon National Monument will host a snowshoe walk from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Explore a cooler side of Craters of the Moon on a ranger-guided snowshoe walk. Look for tracks and learn about winter wildlife on this 1.5-mile trek. Snowshoes are available for use. Depending on conditions, snowshoeing can be a strenuous activity that may not be suitable for younger children. Sign up at visitor center on the day of the walk.
• The 2020 Cowboy Ball will be held beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Blackfoot Elks Lodge, 123 N. Ash St. in Blackfoot. The event will include dinner, DJ Bingo, a raffle and a life auction. All proceeds go to the Blackfoot High School Rodeo Club members. Tickets are $5 per person or $20 for families of up to five people.
• Ducks Unlimited will host its Spring Pocatello Dinner from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Phil Meador Toyota, 1855 Flandro Drive in Pocatello. Get tickets at bit.ly/3733ys1.
• The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host a swing dance with Rail City Jazz on Saturday. A $15 ticket includes a 30-minute lesson from 7 to 7:30 p.m., live swing dance music from 7:30 to 10 p.m. and your choice of a drink. Purchase tickets at bit.ly/31pwPM9.
• The Second Saturday Contra Dance will take place starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 309 N. Garfield Ave. Teri Peterson and Eric Limbach will be teaching and calling the dances. The Bellows Fellows will provide the rollicking live music. No partner or experience needed. If you are new to contra dancing, arrive by 7:30 p.m. for the introductory session. Bring a snack to share during the break. For more information, email austkris@isu.edu or join the Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/PocatelloContra.
• Singer-songwriter Mason Wittman will perform from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday in The Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.
Sunday
• Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave in Pocatello, always ends the weekend right with Sunday Funday in which you can enjoy the best card and board games on the planet along with your friends and family.
• “Jojo Rabbit” plays at 2, 4:30 and 7 p.m. Sunday in the Bengal Theater at ISU, taking a unique look at the absurdity of racism, war and the power of love, via the lens of a young German boy being wooed into the Hitler youth during WWII, who discovers a Jewish girl hiding in the walls of his house. Admission is $3 for the general public, $2 for ISU staff and children under 12 and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information, visit pocatellofilmsociety.com.
Monday
• The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, hosts Open Mic Night every Monday. All ages, come and show off. Comedy, poetry, storytelling, and that enigmatic Idaho music. Gear provided. Sign-ups start at 5:30 p.m. Each person will have 15 to 30 until 9 p.m., with a jam to follow.
• Black Rock Gold Prospectors will meet at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month at the Veterans Memorial building, 300 N. Johnson Ave. in Pocatello. The meeting will be downstairs. The back door will be open at 6 p.m. All interested are welcome to attend to get tips on panning, sluicing, dredging, demos, equipment and metal detecting.
• Ketchum Burrito, W. Quinn Road in Pocatello, hosts DJ Trivia every Monday at 7 p.m.
Tuesday
• Goody’s, 905 S. Fifth Ave. in Pocatello will host DJ Trivia at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
• Zoo Idaho will host Science Night Trivia at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Jim Dandy Brewing, 305 E. Lander St. in Pocatello. Test your science knowledge while also participating in an engineering challenge. Prizes will be awarded to the Trivia Winner, Challenge Winner, and for the Best Team Name. Cost is $15 per team (up to five people).