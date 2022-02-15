KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Music Festival is pleased to present a new Upbeat with Alasdair talk, featuring Jennifer Koh, violinist and curator of the upcoming Winter Season performances, which take place Feb. 24 to 26.
Koh is a Grammy-nominated artist, dedicated to exploring a broad and eclectic repertoire. She’ll sit down with Music Director Alasdair Neale to discuss her musical journey and aspirations, as well as her efforts to engage new and diverse artists and bring music to people in new ways. The talk will take place Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m. in person and broadcast online.
The Upbeat with Alasdair series provides a unique, behind-the-scenes perspective on music and upcoming festival performances. It also offers the community a chance to get to know more about Alasdair Neale, the Festival Orchestra, and guest artists, and includes the opportunity to ask Maestro Neale and his guests questions. In this case, the audience will have the opportunity to learn about the many ways in which Koh is forging her own path in classical music, including her noted project “Alone Together,” in which she commissioned 40 new works for solo violin during the pandemic. The “New York Times” called the initiative “a marvel for a time of crisis,” and her subsequent album recording of the works recently earned her a 2022 Grammy-nomination for Best Classical Instrumental Solo. Concertgoers will hear selections from the project performed live during the festival’s Winter Season concerts, taking place later in the week.
Neale said, “I’m so excited to share with you this conversation with my good friend Jennifer Koh, who exemplifies in many ways what it is to be a 21st century artist.”
Viewers can enjoy the talk in person at the Community Library lecture hall (415 Spruce Ave. in Ketchum) or broadcast live on the festival’s website (svmusicfestival.org) and YouTube channel (youtube.com/c/SunValleyMusicFestival). Doors open at 6 p.m., and the presentation begins at 6:30 p.m.
Reservations are required to attend in person and can be made on the festival’s website, or you may contact the festival office at info@svmusicfestival.org or 208-622-5607. Reserve your seats early, as space is currently limited to 100 people in the library’s lecture hall. Reservations are accepted in the order they are received; reservations made online are received faster. Once reservations are full, you can join the wait list by contacting the festival office. Capacity is unlimited for the online broadcast and reservations are not required to watch online. Only in-person attendees will be able to participate in the Q&A session that will take place towards the end of the presentation.
The festival is committed to bringing programming to the community safely. Proof of vaccination against COVID-19 is currently required by the Community Library to attend this event in the John A. and Carole O. Moran Lecture Hall (a physical vaccination card or a photo of your vaccine card are both acceptable). A recent negative test cannot be accepted as a substitute. Masks are required for guests at all times inside the Library. Guests without proof of vaccination will be seated in a location within the Library, outside the lecture hall, where they can watch the online broadcast.
