KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Museum of Art invites the community to a free JPC After-Hours Tour of the visual arts exhibition "The Bottomlessness of a Pond: Transcendentalism, Nature and Spirit." The BIG IDEA at the foundation of the exhibition explores the notion that Transcendentalism’s retreat from the material in favor of a spiritual or divine encounter with the natural is an idea that continues to resonate today — and is perhaps more useful than ever before. The exhibition tour will take place at the museum, 191 Fifth St. E. in Ketchum, at 7 p.m. Feb. 27.
In addition to touring the exhibition, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in an experience in SVMoA’s makerspace. Art Therapist and Enrichment Educator Jordyn Dooley will lead guests through a sculpture project inspired by artist Leslie Dill, where each person will choose a line, word or image from a poem from the transcendental movement and then create a wire sculpture that reflects their own personal connection to nature. Templates will be available for inspiration, and the museum will provide all materials necessary for the project.
Given the nature of "The Bottomlessness of a Pond: Transcendentalism, Nature and Spirit" exhibition, guests will be asked to remove their shoes before engaging with some of the artwork, and only white wine, beer and sparkling water will be served in certain parts of the museum.
This special event is presented by SVMoA’s Junior Patrons Circle (JPC), a group of young(ish) adults dedicated to fostering passion for arts and culture in our community. By hosting events and educational activities and informing other young adults and their families about SVMoA, the JPC involves the next generation in the museum’s programs and develops future arts advocates. For more information about the JPC, visit svmoa.org/join.
For more information about this event and other events associated with SVMoA’s current BIG IDEA project, visit svmoa.org or call 208-726-9491.