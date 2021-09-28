Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
HAILEY — Sun Valley Museum of Art (SVMoA) is pleased to host a series of Open Studio sessions once again for fall 2021.
First offered in 2015, the museum’s figure-drawing sessions are perennially popular with the community. The fall 2021 Open Studio sessions again have two different class styles. The first will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 6, with assistance from instructor Bob Dix. The second and third classes will be held without instruction from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27 and Nov. 17. All three sessions will be held at SVMoA’s Hailey classroom.
Open Studio participants will have the opportunity to develop their figure-drawing skills in a relaxed environment. The class is open to adult students (18 years old and above) and, as always, all skill levels are welcome. Participants are encouraged to bring their own materials; a limited supply of drawing boards, pencils and charcoal will also be available for participants to use.

Bob Dix earned a bachelor’s degree at San Francisco State University and an Master of Fine Arts degree at the New York State College of Ceramics at Alfred University. He has exhibited his work widely in California, Nevada and Idaho at institutions including the Headlands Center for the Arts, San Francisco Artspace, the San Francisco Art Institute, the Richmond Art Center, the San Jose Museum of Art and the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.
SVMoA requires all participants, staff and volunteers to wear face masks at the museum and at all indoor SVMoA events regardless of vaccination status. While attending SVMoA events, all participants must follow all posted or spoken instructions regarding health and safety.
Tuition for Open Studio is $10 per session, except for the Oct. 6 session with Bob Dix, which is $25. Advance registration is required. For more information and to reserve a space in the drawing sessions (limited spaces), visit svmoa.org or call 208-726-9491.
