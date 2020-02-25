On Saturday, Sisters in Action Sports will be hosting the second annual SAS Snow Day at Pebble Creek Ski Area near Inkom from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“Snow Day introduces women to skiing or snowboarding,” said SAS Idaho Director and Event Coordinator Kyrie Nutting. “It also creates a community for women to come together and find women that have the same hobbies.”
While this specific event will only be the second time that SAS has appeared at Pebble Creek during the ski season, SAS has been a nonprofit out of the Seattle area founded in 2015 by a group of women for women to empower each other through action sports such as mountain biking, hiking, skiing, snowboarding and climbing. SAS was formerly known as Gro Snow Girl Riders, which started in 2012.
“Snow Day gets the SAS name out in the community,” Nutting said. “We partnered with Pebble last year, they are a great host; we love working with them.”
Nutting became a part of the SAS movement in 2012, and when she moved back to the Pocatello area, she brought the nonprofit to Idaho in May 2018. The first planned SAS event of 2018 in the Pocatello area was an all-women's hike that had 13 women show up.
“We’re simply expecting fun and motivation at this year’s Snow Day,” Nutting said. “We also will host a raffle supported by sponsors such as the Sand Trap, East Fork Bikes, Barrie's Ski and Sport, Roxy, Dragon optics, Clif Bars, etc. We will also have demo tents set up from Icelantic Skis and Never Summer snowboards.”
Tickets for the event can be purchased through the SAS Facebook page, @sistersinactionsports, or at eventbrite.com by searching “SAS Snow Day at Pebble Creek.”