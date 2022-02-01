Have you always wanted to learn to draw? Do you know a little, but would like more techniques and tricks? Join Terry Stilwell, American Falls High School art teacher, for an enlightening drawing experience. Classes will cover ways to dramatically improve your drawing with simple tricks and techniques as well as ways to add interest and complexity. For those who are ready to increase their observational skills, learn to translate objects into basic shapes, develop a sense of depth through compositions and perspective and create the illusion of textures, this class is for you. No prior training is needed. Classes will run for six weeks from 6 to 9 p.m. starting Tuesday, Feb. 15.
Abstract Art Expression Class Experience
Omar Sarabia, a local art teacher qualified to teach college-level classes will be teaching a series of classes for the inventive artist who is interested in abstract art expression. Using acrylics can be very rewarding when used correctly. They are a great way to experiment and use your own creativity. Sarabia invites you to this series of classes that explore the use of acrylics, color and techniques to help develop your own personal style. Classes will run for six weeks from 6 to 9 p.m. starting Wednesday, Feb. 9.
Classes will be held at the Pocatello Art Center, 444 N. Main St. in downtown Pocatello. The cost for each series of classes is only $60 for Pocatello Art Center members and $75 for non-members. Pocatello Art Center membership is $35 annually. Call Educational Director Marsha Losser at 208-234-1549 for more details. Class size is limited. Call today to ensure your creative experience.