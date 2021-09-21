I have never partied with the German people during Oktoberfest, but I have lifted a few tankards of German beer at Munich’s famous Hofbräuhaus in Bavaria, Germany. It is a party, indeed, with much dancing and music favoring the accordion. It could be a myth, but while in Munich, one summer, I heard that German beer would be the perfect food if not for a missing enzyme. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Munich Oktoberfest for 2021 has been canceled.
Idaho will have its own Oktoberfest celebrations, however, including one in Pocatello on Saturday.
For the last 15 years, Penny Pink, owner of Portneuf Valley Brewing, has sponsored her street dance version of Oktoberfest with plenty of food, drink and the best of Pocatello’s local bands. It is for a good cause, and this year, it will benefit the Idaho Foodbank. Due to the pandemic, many people are facing food insecurity. The street is blocked off and one can listen or dance to the music. With inclement weather, the brewpub is open.
Two bands will perform, Soul Full of Blues and the KYD-J Band. Both groups have superb musicians with that chemistry that comes from playing together for a long time.
For the KYD-J Band, it’s a family affair. Loren Azzola — singer-guitarist and leader of the band — has his daughter, Shelby Azzola Hess, doing vocals. His son, John Azzola, sings and plays guitar, mandolin and harmonica. The rest of the lineup includes Kevin Day on lead guitar, vocalist Lyndsay Jackson on piano, David Dinger on bass, Dave Jime’nez on drums and Jason Rollins on percussion. The KYD-J Band plays originals and covers. In addition to powerful renditions of classics like “Hoochie Coochie Man,” “Landscape” and “Copperhead Road,” they perform Kevin Day’s moving song, “Chinook Wind.”
Soul Full of Blues also plays originals and covers. The band is well named; blues is their “bidnez.” Robert “Smokin’ Snake Oil” Miron is a versatile lead guitarist and vocalist. One can hear the influence of Stevie Ray Vaughan and the “three Kings” — Albert, Freddy, and B.B. — but the ghost of legendary bluesman Robert Johnson also informs his music. At the last Revive @ 5 this year, Miron and the band did a touching tribute to Charley Watts, late drummer for the Rolling Stones, by covering their song, “Miss You.” This was followed by a Robert Johnson song, appropriate since Johnson was a huge influence on the Stones. Miron is also a songwriter and the author of the melodic, “Marie Laveau,” among others. Lately, he’s become more aggressively creative adding amplifier feedback to his guitar work.
The band features Ramona Awes, a lead vocalist with a rich soulful voice, though she isn’t limited to blues. Her version of “Roadhouse Blues” by The Doors is an effective signature song for Awes and the band, but there are many others, including “Turtle Blues” by Janis Joplin and the country tune, “San Antonio Rose.” Steve Howard gives excellent support on bass and Mark Strong on drums.
Here are the details if you want to “indulge your inner Bavarian.”
The Oktoberfest on Saturday happens at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave., with the gate opening at 5 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and children over 12 and $5 for ISU students. Children under 12 get in free. Soul Full of Blues plays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. There is a stein holding competition at 7:30 p.m. with a $5 entry fee. Then the KYD J-Band takes the stage from 8 to 10 p.m.
Don’t miss it.
