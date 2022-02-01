POCATELLO — Let’s be honest: Valentine’s Day can be overwhelming for people regardless of their relationship status and our significant others aren’t the only relationships that deserve a holiday.
During this upcoming February First Friday Art Walk on Feb. 4, several unique vendors will gather to celebrate love and friendship at the Galentine’s Pop Up from 5 to 8 p.m.
This celebration isn’t just for the ladies, it’s for everyone! The beautiful venue for this event is the newly renovated Huddlle West at 312 W. Center St. in Historic Downtown Pocatello. This coworking space is home to several local businesses including: Huddlle Device Repair; Woven, an inclusive boutique; Kari & Co., an esthetics and hair salon; Sherri’s Studio, where one-of-a-kind mixed media art is created; and L-E Single Needle, a fine-line tattoo artist’s studio.
At this event, fine-line tattoos, ear and nose piercings, jewelry, clothing, confections, self-care products and so much more will be offered by several local businesses. Complimentary wine with a valid I.D. and festive snacks will also be offered. So go enjoy a fun night out with friends, celebrate love and support local businesses in downtown Pocatello!
For more information and a list of all the vendors, visit the event's Facebook page at fb.me/e/1A3VLLfZP.