POCATELLO — Miss Tiffin’s Ballet, a local ballet studio, is set to perform “Scrooge’s Christmas-A Theatrical Ballet,” a ballet of the classic story, “A Christmas Carol” at Idaho State University’s Frazier Hall on Nov. 20.
The production is presented by Pocatello’s Assemble Learning & Event Center. The performers are led by Tiffin Bennett, who is the owner and director of Miss Tiffin’s Ballet.
Bennett has been teaching ballet for about 30 years. She loves teaching children ballet and watching them learn.
“I love seeing the kids progress,” she said. “I love it when they’ve been working hard on something and they get it and they light up.”
Bennett explains that this is the second time the studio has performed this production.
“We did it two years ago before COVID,” she said. “It was a hit and the kids loved it. We had so much fun doing it.”
Unfortunately, the dancers were unable to perform last year due to the pandemic, so Bennett describes this performance as their “second debut.”
“Scrooge’s Christmas” is completely original. The music is a mixture of holiday favorites. The performance will be complete with narration. Bennett promises that it will be a complete immersion into the world of the story.
“Any narration you hear is directly from ‘A Christmas Carol,’” Bennett said. “We’ve taken it right from the book.”
A portion of the proceeds made from this production will be donated to the Maria Neumann Memorial Scholarship Fund. This fund was created by Eastern Idaho Down Syndrome Family Connect, and it was named after Maria Neumann, a special needs advocate who passed away from cancer last November. The fund is intended to teach children with special needs to ride bikes. The fund is earmarked for the I Can Bike Camp, which teaches children with special needs how to ride bikes. Both Neumann’s daughter, Makenna, and Bennett’s son, Keaten, have Down syndrome, and they have both attended the camp in the past.
Bennett plans to continue to put on this production in the years to come. She explains that a ballet like this is possible to do with as few or as many people as who wish to be in it.
“Anyone who wants to be in it is welcome,” Bennett said. “I’ve got moms, Keaten and Makenna, kids who don’t come to our studio, students of multiple dance disciplines. We’ll find a spot for everyone.”
The performance will be presented twice on Nov. 20 — at 2 and 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $10 for the matinee and $12 for the evening show. They can be purchased at www.assemblecenter.com. More information on Miss Tiffin’s Ballet can be found at www.misstiffinsballet.com.