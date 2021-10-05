Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
HAILEY — Sun Valley Museum of Art (SVMoA) is pleased to present “Fluffy to Felted Vessels” with Betty Hayzlett — a single-day workshop on Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at SVMoA’s Hailey Classroom, 314 S. Second Ave. The Museum’s 2020–2021 Craft Series Workshops are generously supported by Heather Horton and Deida Runswick.
In this class, participants will make a vessel from dyed wool. Beginning with soft fabric, participants will then layer wool over a pattern and add decorative elements. Finally, participants will felt their work using some good old "elbow grease" to shape it into a vessel. The class is open to students 15 years old and above, and beginners are welcome!
Hayzlett has been working with fiber ever since she was a little girl. Today, she combines the making of handmade felt (made from raw, dyed wool) with weaving and other materials to make her art. She loves to play with visual contrast and focuses on using rich colors and combining different techniques to create richly textured and colored surfaces on flat and three-dimensional forms.
“I was first introduced to Betty’s work at the Boise Open Studio and was immediately taken by the colors, shapes and textures she brings into her work,” said Jeanne Knott, visual arts class assistant at SVMoA. “She has many years of experience as a fiber artist, and I am excited she is teaching a class with us.”
SVMoA requires all participants, staff and volunteers to wear face masks at The Museum and at all indoor SVMoA events regardless of vaccination status. While attending SVMoA events, all participants must follow all posted or spoken instructions regarding health and safety.
Tuition for “Fluffy to Felted Vessels” is $45 for SVMoA members and $55 for non-members. For more information or to reserve a space in the workshop (limited spaces), please visit or call 208.726.9491.
