KETCHUM — Music Director Alasdair Neale returns with co-speaker — and conductor and curator of the upcoming Winter Season, which takes place Feb. 27 to 29 — Edwin Outwater for the latest installment of the Sun Valley Music Festival’s popular “Upbeat with Alasdair” speaking series. Presented at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at The Community Library in Ketchum, it will be a rare encounter with two accomplished conductors on one stage. Titled “Life as a Conductor: A Chat with Friends and Colleagues Alasdair Neale and Edwin Outwater,” the two maestros will discuss their experiences as conductors.
Music Director Alasdair Neale said, “It’s so rare to have the opportunity to sit down with a fellow conductor and talk about what we do and how we do it. I can’t think of anyone I’d rather spend time with than my friend and colleague Edwin Outwater, and I hope audience members bring us their questions.”
Now entering his 26th year as music director of the Sun Valley Music Festival, Neale is also music director of the Marin Symphony and New Haven Symphony Orchestra. Beyond his leadership in Sun Valley, Connecticut and the San Francisco Bay Area, Neale has guest-conducted numerous orchestras from around the world to much acclaim. His enthusiastic leadership and approach to music-making unite musicians and audiences alike. His speaking counterpart, Outwater, has been called “one of the most innovative conductors on the scene today” by Michael Tilson Thomas. Outwater is music director laureate of the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony and regularly appears with the San Francisco, New World, Chicago, National and Virginia symphonies. Along with guest appearances across the globe, he is known for creating concert experiences beyond the mainstream.
“Alasdair is a dear friend and close colleague,” Outwater said. “We’ve spent many hours together discussing the art of conducting — at dinners in San Francisco, on hikes in Sun Valley, and now with you, the wonderful Sun Valley Music Festival supporters. I hope you can join us for this rare opportunity to hear two conductors discuss how it all works.”
The annual “Upbeat with Alasdair” speaking series takes place in winter and spring at The Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave. in Ketchum. It provides an intimate platform for Maestro Neale to share his passion for music-making and his personal take on specific works and behind the scenes topics with the community.
The event will begin at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free, but space is limited, and the event is often full. Reservations are strongly encouraged. The best way to reserve seats is on the festival website at svmusicfestival.org. Reservations will also be accepted by emailing or calling the festival office at info@svmusicfestival.org or 208-622-5607.
Individuals unable to attend in person will be able to watch via video livestream on the festival website at svmusicfestival.org.