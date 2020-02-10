BELLEVUE — Winter in Idaho’s Wood River Valley means lots of snow and plenty of ways to enjoy it, including unique events like the annual Wood River Extreme Skijoring Races, set to take place Feb. 15 and 16 in Bellevue.
Produced by the Wood River Extreme Skijoring Association (WRESJA), this event features cowboys with their fast horses racing with brave skiers and snowboarders and promises a weekend of fast action fun that the whole family will enjoy. Skijoring is a winter sport in which a person on skis is pulled by a horse, a dog or a motor vehicle. It is derived from the Norwegian word skikjøring, meaning "ski driving." In the Wood River Valley, horses are used.
A successful run of this race means crossing the finish line of the 600- to 900-foot course with the skier having executed one to three jumps ranging from 3 to 6 feet high and grabbing from three to nine rings. The rider must also grab a ring. Points are deducted for missed or dropped rings and missed jumps. Speed — which often reaches 40 miles per hour — is a factor. Winners are calculated on the combined overall score for both days. This year the WRESJA races will also feature a couple’s division and stick horse races for kids ages 10 and under.
The WRESJA races will take place at 81 Browning Lane in Bellevue on Saturday and Sunday starting at noon each day. There is an admission fee of $5 per spectator, children 12 and under are free, and a portion of the fees with be donated to the Wood River High School Rodeo Team. Please bring your lawn chairs but no dogs. This family-friendly weekend event will also feature concessions by Smokey Bone BBQ at the races, a raffle to support a local area nonprofit and evening events that include a team auction at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Mahoney’s Bar & Grill in Bellevue and awards party at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at 7 Fuego restaurant in Bellevue.
For those interested in competing, sign-ups are Friday at Mahoney’s in Bellevue from 6 to 9 p.m.