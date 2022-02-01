Taking a look at what's happening at ISU's Bengal Theater in the Pond Student Union, awards season is ramping up with some of the year's best movies happening over the next month or so of Sundays. All of these offerings score over 90 percent positive on Rotten Tomatoes, with many of them being considered for Academy Award recognition when the nominations come out next week.
Then I can't say enough about how pleasantly surprised I was with the Spanish-American hybrid "Language Lessons," which will be shown at 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday at the Bengal Theater. In the era of Zoom and virtual meetings, an online Spanish teacher from Costa Rica and her American student develop an unexpected friendship when tragedy strikes in one of their lives. "It's really terrific," writes NPR, while the Los Angeles Times calls it, "A delightfully poignant and intelligently openhearted experience." Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students.
Possible Best Foreign Picture nominee "I'm Your Man" will be the movie on Feb. 13 at 2 and 4 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. (Note that we have an early 2 p.m. show due to Super Bowl Sunday, and no later show at 7 p.m.) In this German romantic comedy, a scientist is persuaded to participate in a study to get funding for her research. The task? For three weeks, she must live with a humanoid robot designed to be the perfect life partner for her. The Wall Street Journal writes, "The film is poetic in its turn, as well as deliciously funny, and pretty much perfect," while TIME magazine calls it "funny in such a gentle way that you may not realize how piercing it is until after the credits have rolled." The film is in German with English subtitles. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Nicholas Cage is under serious consideration for Best Actor for his portrayal in "Pig," which will be shown at 4 and 7 p.m. Feb. 20 in the Bengal Theater. A truffle hunter who lives alone in the Oregon wilderness must return to his past in Portland in search of his beloved foraging pig after she is kidnapped. "The unpredictable Cage delivers some of his best work in years," writes Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun Times," while Variety Magazine calls it, "Unexpectedly touching; as a showcase for Cage's brilliance, it's a revelation." Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Acclaimed western "Old Henry" is the feature on Feb. 27 at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. A widowed farmer and his son warily take in a mysterious injured man with a satchel of cash. When a posse of men claiming to be the law come for the money, the farmer must defend his homestead, while deciding who to trust. "Character actor Tim Blake Nelson delivers world-weary greatness," writes Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun Times, while the Newspaper Publishers Association calls it, "an ingeniously crafted cowboy yarn." Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
And probable Best Picture nominee "Belfast" will play at 4 and 7 p.m. March 6 in the Bengal Theater. A young boy and his working-class Belfast family experience the tumultuous late 1960s as clashes between Protestants and Catholics break out. Within that backdrop, we follow a typical, imperfect family and how they react to an unexpected, rapidly evolving situation that threatens their way of life. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. For more information on these and other upcoming ISU movies, go to www.isucinema.com.