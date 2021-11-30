POCATELLO — The Alliance Academy of Dance in Pocatello is set to perform its annual production of "The Nutcracker" ballet next week at the Pocatello High School auditorium.
The performance will be directed by married couple Sergiu Brindusa and Beth Moore. Both are experienced ballet dancers who have been teaching together for years.
“We have an incredible history with ‘The Nutcracker,’” Brindusa said. “This is our 17th production.”
The studio's performance of "The Nutcracker" has been a favorite holiday tradition in the Gate City for a long time.
There are many students involved in the production, many of whom will be performing for the first time. For Brindusa, it is great to watch the students learn and improve.
“To see them come from Point A to Point B,” he said. “Point B being the end result.”
Other students have been part of the production for years. Every year, they are given the opportunity to do different parts. As they get older, the parts get more difficult, and they have more pressure put on them. Brindusa and Moore love to watch them learn and grow, and they know that the students are giving them their all. Many graduating students have gone on to major universities and professional careers.
“As they get older they get more responsibility,” Brindusa said. “Just like with life.”
Due to the pandemic, the studio was unable to perform the ballet live in 2020. Instead, they provided a free virtual showing. Approximately 2,500 people were able to see it that year. Brindusa and Moore hope that they will come out again to see it performed live.
“We tried to turn something positive when it was otherwise a very bad place,” Brindusa said. “And I think we did a very good job with that.”
Brindusa describes how excited he is to be able to perform it live again. He, Moore and the performers are very passionate about it and they love sharing it with people.
“Come as you are,” he said. “Come watch ‘The Nutcracker.’ It’s the best gift you can do for yourself or for your family.”
He talks about how exciting it is for the performers to feel the energy of the audience.
“You feel the energy coming from the audience when they’re applauding you,” Brindusa said.
For performers, nothing is better than being able to perform in front of a live audience.
"It's like singing around the Christmas tree with your family," he said. “If no one was there and you’re just singing a song in front of the Christmas tree, it’s very different than it is if everyone is there to hear you sing.”
Brindusa and Moore encourage everyone to come see the performance. The ballet is also a favorite production of the studio's. It is a performance that they look forward to all year long. Brindusa and Moore are very grateful to continue teaching in Pocatello and for the support of the community.
The performances will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 and Dec. 10 and at 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 11. They will also be performing a condensed version of "The Nutcracker" for all fifth-graders in Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 on December 8. All performances will be held at the Pocatello High School auditorium.
Tickets range from $17 to $25 and can be purchased at buy.tututix.com/aad. More information about Alliance Academy of Dance can be found at allianceacademyofdance.com.