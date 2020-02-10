BLACKFOOT — The Canada-based band Tiller’s Folly will be featured in concert at 7:30 p.m. Valentine’s Day, Friday, at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center. Tickets for the show are $20, $15 and $10 and are available at blackfootpac.com, by calling 208-317-5508 or at the door.
Since 1997, Tiller’s Folly has captivated audiences at thousands of performances with exceptional musicianship, compelling stories and a warm, inclusive and down-home presence. They are the preeminent leaders in award-winning Americana, folk and Celtic music. The members of Tiller’s Folly are critically acclaimed, internationally traveled, ambassadors of song using their music, stories and video to unite the past with the present. Their music strives to bring the West’s pioneer history to life in a thoughtful, progressive, yet timeless and meaningful way.
Drawing influence from Scottish, Irish, and maritime music traditions, Tiller’s Folly has continued to expand and refine its music. One unique aspect to the band's music is including a multimedia component to their show that includes both modern and archival film footage and photography. The captivating images and film provide a whole new depth of understanding to an already impressive stage show.
Tiller’s Folly is composed of Bruce Coughlan, Nolan Murray and Laurence Knight.