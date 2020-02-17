KETCHUM — This February, the Sun Valley Music Festival will present its second annual Winter Season at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. in Ketchum. The series, which launched in February 2019, creates a new, reimagined classical music experience with eclectic musical selections, unconventional seating, unique staging, atmospheric lighting and an ever-shifting soundscape. The week will include lectures, demonstrations, and educational events in addition to the performances at the Argyros. The Winter Season will take place the last week of February, culminating with public concerts Feb. 27 to 29.
Winter audiences should anticipate a different kind of classical music experience, an immersive evening that removes the barriers between musicians and the audience. One patron remarked, after last February’s inaugural concerts, “It was absolutely one of the most unique performances I have ever experienced.” This season will be different, of course, but the constant will be the presence of festival orchestra musicians making beautiful music. Visionary conductor Edwin Outwater will join the season as curator and conductor. Currently Music Director Laureate of Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony, Outwater routinely works with orchestras and institutions throughout the world, creating unique concert experiences.
Music Director Alasdair Neale comments: “I am delighted to welcome my good friend and colleague Edwin Outwater as guest curator of the upcoming Winter Season. Edwin pairs great technical skill with an immensely creative vision and is the perfect artist to help put this season’s performances together.”
During the week, festival musicians and guest artists will also spend time with students in the Music Institute’s education programs. Their work will include individual and group coaching, demonstrations, technique classes, conversations, and performances.
The process for attending a winter concert will be similar to last year. Performances will begin at 6:30 p.m. and last about two hours. Admission is free, but space is limited. Prompt reservations are strongly encouraged as demand is expected to be high. Last year’s reservations were full within a few hours of going “on sale.” Reservations may be made online at svmusicfestival.org. Two reservations are permitted per household for one concert night only, to ensure all those who wish to attend can. The same program will be performed each evening.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Limited rush seats will be released beginning at 6 p.m. at the Argyros entrance on concert nights. Guests with reservations must be checked in by 6:15 p.m. as unclaimed seats will be released to rush ticket attendees at that time. All seating is general admission. Arrive early for the best seat selection.
Each performance will include two intermissions and will end at approximately 8:45 p.m.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase before the show and during the intermissions and may be enjoyed in the theater.
For the latest news and information on the Sun Valley Music Festival and the Winter Season, visit svmusicfestival.org or sign up for e-news at svmusicfestival.org/subscribe.