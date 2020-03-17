KETCHUM — Sun Valley Museum of Art is excited to announce its 2020 Summer Concert Series featuring headline performers Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals on June 27 at River Run Lodge; Steve Miller Band on July 15 at the Sun Valley Pavilion; and Gregory Alan Isakov on Aug. 13 at River Run Lodge.
“Every summer, SVMoA brings the community together through these concerts, and we’re thrilled to announce this stellar lineup,” said Kristine Bretall, Director of Performing Arts at The Museum. “Kicking off the series is the legendary Ben Harper; July brings the return of longtime resident and local favorite, Steve Miller; and wrapping up the season is Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Gregory Alan Isakov. There is literally something for everyone in this series!”
Ben Harper’s debut album, “Welcome to the Cruel World,” was released in 1994. Fourteen albums later, he’s garnered three Grammy Awards, which reflect just a small portion of his talents: Best Pop Instrumental Performance, Best Traditional Soul Gospel Album and Best Blues Album. Harper plays an eclectic mix of blues, folk, soul, reggae and rock and is renowned for his guitar prowess as well as his electrifying live performances. With top hits “With My Own Two Hands,” “Diamonds on the Inside,” “Steal My Kisses,” “Burn One Down” and so many more, Harper will start the summer concert season in grand style at River Run.
Steve Miller Band is a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and is also now confirmed to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in June 2020. He hits the road again this summer in a 40-stop tour with an amazing evening of original American music with special guest Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives plus the comedy and music of Gary Mule Deer. In the 1970s, Miller crafted a brand of rock 'n' roll music that was polished, exciting and irresistible, dominating radio through today. Hit followed hit in a seemingly endless flow, including "The Joker," "Livin' in the USA," "Take the Money and Run," "Rock'n Me," "Fly Like an Eagle," "Jet Airliner," "Jungle Love," "Abracadabra" and others.
“We are ecstatic to have Steve Miller back in the town he called home for so long,” enthused Bretall. “Thanks to title sponsor Walker & Dunlop, we’ll have an incredible night of music and comedy in the beautiful Sun Valley Pavilion.”
Finishing out the concert series at River Run Lodge is the soulful Gregory Alan Isakov. This talented singer-songwriter was born in Johannesburg, South Africa, and now calls Colorado home. Isakov has toured internationally with his band and has performed with national symphony orchestras across the United States. In addition to owning his independent record label, Suitcase Town Music, he also manages a small farm in Boulder County that provides produce to over a dozen local restaurants.
“We’re thrilled that in addition to touring with The Lumineers, Zac Brown Band and Nathaniel Rateliff this spring and summer, Gregory is going to make a stop here in Ketchum with Daniel Rodriguez to open final concert of the season,” said Bretall. With more than a decade under his belt as one of the founding members and lead songwriters of the transcendental folk band Elephant Revival, Rodriguez is well-versed in the Americana tour circuit.
“SVMoA loves to bring these wonderful concerts to share with our community,” said Bretall. “Gathering to hear music outdoors here is one of the highlights of the year. And with this lineup, we couldn’t be more excited.
As in past years, SVMoA will first release tickets to SVMoA members. Tickets will first be sold as a three-concert series package, which will also give SVMoA members access to the very best seating inside the Sun Valley Pavilion. After a week of series sales, members can purchase tickets to individual shows, and after that time period, SVMoA will release tickets to the general public. “The word to the wise is, renew your SVMoA membership now so you’ll be ready to grab your tickets!” advised Bretall.
Ticket release timing is as follows:
- April 3 at 10 a.m.: Series sales to current Sun Valley Museum of Art members only
- April 10 at 10 a.m.: Individual concert tickets on sale to SVMoA museum members
- April 17 at 10 a.m.: All remaining tickets released to the general public
Concert tickets start at $25 for students (18 and under) and $42 for adults. Series packages are available only to SVMoA members, and series tickets for all concerts start at $143. Taxes and fees apply to ticket prices. Detailed information on ticket pricing will be available at svmoa.org.