REXBURG — Music lovers across East Idaho will enjoy the 2020 Barbershop Music Festival, with the musical quartet Sound Check, headlining this year’s performance on Saturday. The evening’s entertainment will start at 7:30 p.m. in the Barrus Concert Hall of the Eliza R. Snow Center of the Performing Arts.
Formed in Salt Lake City, over the past decade Sound Check has traversed the Intermountain West, always bringing a high energy performance to its audience.
All four member of the quartet harmonize with the Barbershop Harmony Society and the Saltires Barbershop Chorus based in Salt Lake City. Member Jimmy Schofield is also a graduate from BYU-Idaho.
BYU-Idaho’s Women’s Chorus and Men’s Chorus will also take to the stage in the festival, along with other local performers and student groups.
Tickets are $10 for the general public and $6 for BYU-Idaho students. They are available online at tickets.byui.edu, at the BYU-Idaho Ticket Office or by calling 208-496-3170.