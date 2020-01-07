The Blackfoot Performing Arts Center is excited to kick off the new year with the New York City-based tribute show Shades of Buble’. This three-man group has been thrilling audiences worldwide with tight harmonies, smooth choreography, and dashing good looks while performing some of the best music ever written. The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 16. Tickets are $20, $15 and $10 and are available at blackfoopac.com or 208-317-5508. All seats are reserved.
Shades of Buble’ has entertained tens of thousands worldwide with recent headliner engagements onboard royal Caribbean, Celebrity, and Holland America cruise lines as well as sold-out concerts at performing arts centers across the USA. This three-man group gives audiences of all ages a chance to experience the great songs of some of the most celebrated artists in American music. Delivering a program comprised only of songs recorded and performed live by Grammy-award winner Michael Buble’, the concert will celebrate Buble’ and the music that has made him famous.
Known to many as the “modern Sinatra,” Canadian crooner Michael Buble’ has reintroduced standards like “Feeling Good,” “Fever,” “That’s Life,” “My Way,” and “Mack the Knife” to a new generation of listeners. More recently, Buble’s original chart-topping pop hits like “Home,” “Haven’t Met You Yet,” and Everything” have garnered him multiple awards and helped him break sales records as some of the world’s most famous arenas and concert halls.
Shades of Buble’ honors, but does not imitate, the sophistication, retro-style and high-energy fun that Buble’ himself brings to his concerts while engaging diehard fans with breathtaking new vocal arrangements that capture the famous three-part sound of the “guy groups” from the ‘50s and ‘60s. From Sinatra to rock-and-roll to Elvis to Motown, Shades of Buble’ will bring the best of American music to the stage.