Steve and Marcus Eaton performed together and separately in the sold-out Black Box Theatre at the Stephens Performing Arts Center this past Saturday night. I am a biased critic, but I would argue it was a memorable evening in the intimate theater.
Steve Eaton is a well-known Idaho singer songwriter and his son, Marcus, is a singer-songwriter and a virtuoso guitarist. Combining fusion jazz, rock and roll, reggae, rapid flat-picking and even a touch of flamenco, Marcus Eaton brings an assured magnetic presence and skill to his live performances. Very few guitarists can do what Marcus does. He is unique and has backed some famous rock icons like David Crosby, which brought him to a national audience on “The Tonight Show.”
The show opened with a beret-wearing Steve Eaton playing many of his popular songs, which he introduced between performances. He often addressed members of the audience. The show had, at times, a nostalgic feel, but in a good way — free of any cloying sentimentality. Strangely enough, Steve Eaton did not perform his most popular and lucrative original, “All You Get From Love is a Love Song,” a huge hit for the Carpenters. Possibly this illustrates the difficulty of a songwriter playing a tune that has become too familiar.
When Marcus joined his father on stage, he gave excellent support for his father’s compositions, including “Mama, I Wrote a Million Dollar Blues,” — at one point, reaching over and forming chords on Steve’s fretboard with his left hand while his father strummed with his right. It did not seem like a stunt but a spontaneous display. They have obviously jammed together, before. Their version of “Asleep at the Wheel” was a standout, featuring some fine harmonica by Steve, and the slower tempo “Ragdoll” — recorded by Art Garfunkel — was touching. They also performed Steve Eaton’s poignant song about a dying town where the train “doesn’t stop here anymore.”
Steve Eaton then left the stage and son Marcus did a long set that was varied and truly stunning. He could easily play instrumentals, all night, but Marcus has his own songs, particularly “Shadow of a Bird” that reveals his fascination for birds:
Need the whole sky to fly in
Space to breathe and try a tailspin
He occasionally picks the fretboard with both hands, and playing along with a loop of his guitar music, he can achieve haunting effects. If I have a minor criticism, when Marcus Eaton plays lead while singing, the run of aggressive notes can compete with his vocals. This would be adjusted during a studio recording. In a live performance, the listeners might not hear all the words — and they should.
Eventually, however, the fans may have the lyrics memorized.
One song about a “high maintenance woman” could inspire a lively conversation about feminism and male attitudes toward women. Is the song sexist or a criticism of Barbie Doll females and macho males? Let the debates begin. Marcus Eaton also showed a more playful side of himself when he ended with a rock medley, including “Come Together” by the Beatles. The audience joined in for that classic tagline: “…right no-o-ow.”
Steve and Marcus Eaton have a warm connection with the audience. Many famous musicians don’t, despite high sales. The night ended with Marcus accompanying his father on the last song, “Lucky Me,” featuring a strong vocal by Steve over a driving rhythm guitar lick by Marcus.
They got a standing ovation.
It is doubtful that Steve and Marcus Eaton will play together again in this area, but if they do, don’t miss seeing these two musicians who have so much to say.
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with a Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”