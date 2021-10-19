KETCHUM — Sun Valley Museum of Art is excited to announce a concert with Italian guitarist Luca Stricagnoli. After an 18-month hiatus on international touring, Stricagnoli will be coming to the United States to share his unique guitar skills with American audiences. He will play at the Argyros Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Born and raised in Varese, Italy, Stricagnoli is an acoustic guitarist known for his exceptional style and innovative playing techniques. His original approach to music has led to a variety of successes, from obtaining over 100 million views on his music videos to having the opportunity to perform around the globe. Using up to five guitars in the same piece, Luca continually leaves his audiences in awe and wondering what’s next for the up-and-coming guitarist. In addition to his musical abilities, Luca brings an enthusiastic energy to the stage that attracts concert requests from every corner of the world.
Local audiences have had the pleasure of seeing Stricagnoli perform in Sun Valley with International Guitar Night, where he astonished concert-goers with his solo performances of songs like “Sweet Child of Mine” and “Stairway to Heaven,” in addition to playing his own original compositions. Using a series of capos, multiple guitars and even a bow, Stricagnoli is nothing short of mesmerizing in his ability to create the sound of a full band with just himself and his instruments.
“I could not be more thrilled that Luca Stricagnoli will be playing a solo show for our audience and for students!” said Kristine Bretall, Director of Performing Arts for Sun Valley Museum of Art. “He is ridiculously talented and leaves you pondering how on earth he figured out how to coax so much out of his two hands and his guitars. As if his talent isn’t enough, he is one of the most charming and engaging personalities onstage that you’ll ever see. He takes the time to explain what he’s doing, which makes the concert experience that much more interesting — and astonishing!
“As a performer on SVMoA’s Residency and Concert Series, Luca will play a free matinee for invited students and teachers on Monday. Our commitment to bringing students together with touring musicians and artists is unwavering, even with the challenges of Covid-19. The Argyros location, with its state-of-the-art air filtration system, will allow us to present both the public concert and the student matinees in a space that, with masking, will allow for the safest possible atmosphere,” said Bretall. “Students have missed out on so many opportunities in the last year and a half, and we are thrilled to be able to share such an incredible musician with them now.”
For 25 years, SVMoA has brought musicians, authors and artists into Blaine County schools, where they work with an average of 2,000 students annually. Through these artist residencies, students experience live performances by working musicians who represent a variety of global cultures and artistic styles. Residencies range from all-school assemblies to small group workshops where visiting artists work side by side with music students and their teachers, refining technique and approach. Occasionally, students perform publicly with music professionals. “This is some of the most gratifying work we do,” said Kristin Poole, SVMoA’s Artistic Director. “The kids love connecting with these artists, and the residencies are often a student’s first or only experience of live performance.”
Luca Stricagnoli’s performance will be held at The Argyros in Ketchum, and tickets are on sale now.
he Residency and Concert Series continues through April 2022 with more performances that will excite the imagination and inspire adults and students alike. Each of the following performers will work with students while in the valley. Performances in 2022 are not yet on sale but will include International Guitar Night on Feb. 15 and 16, We Banjo 3 on March 15 and 16, and Portland Cello Project with their “Purple Reign” concert, a tribute to the music of Prince, on April 9 and 10. Portland Cello Project’s outreach activities in Wood River Valley schools are supported, in part, with funds provided by the Western States Arts Federation (WESTAF), the Idaho Commission on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.
SVMoA is grateful to the following individuals and businesses for their support of the Performing Arts Residency and Concert Series: Lloyd Construction, Jane Rosen and Scott Miley, Robin Leavitt and Terry Friedlander, Susan Reinstein and Brian Ross, and season housing sponsor Wood River Inn & Suites.
All attendees at SVMoA performances and residency activities must wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status. Concert guests over age 12 must also show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the performance.
For more information and to purchase tickets for SVMoA’s 2021-2022 Concert Series, please visit svmoa.org or call 208.726.9491.