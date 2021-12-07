"I'm Gypsy Songman, yes sir, you'd like to hear my song/Pick it for you now, play it all night long." — Jerry Jeff Walker
The new release by John Hansen, "In That Room Again," takes its title from a line in Dylan’s nostalgic song, “Bob Dylan’s Dream,” a reminiscence of times past, youth lost and friends that are gone. The above quote from Jerry Jeff Walker who played in Pocatello in the early 1970s fits John Hansen, himself; he is the troubadour and song man with a warm engaging voice and strong acoustic guitar skills. Hansen’s CD is a musical memoir of roads traveled, of friends met and friends left behind. It has 12 songs, carefully selected covers and some fresh originals. Hansen is backed by superb musicians, including the producer Rich Brotherton.
Here is a quote about a special house mentioned in the liner notes:
“Toward the back of those few acres of the Obermayr empire once sat an old, semi renovated machine shed that became the home of Jinny Jo and Dennis DeFoggi. They made it a magical place, where they lived their lives as artists, creating paintings, drawings, sculptures, pottery and music.”
The album’s songs conjure that artist commune feeling where fleeting magic can happen. After a fine version of “Bob Dylan’s Dream,” John Hansen plays “Idaho Wind,” written by his sister — Cori Connors — a gifted songwriter. This is followed by Walker’s “Gypsy Songman,” which Hansen makes his own. He spent an evening with Walker after he performed at Idaho State University. “We wandered down to Eva’s Lunch (where she didn’t serve lunch but only breakfast between 11 p.m. and 11 a.m.).” It was Walker’s “Mr. Bojangles” album that introduced John Hansen to David Bromberg’s guitar work — a major influence. The traditional ballad, “Lady Franklin’s Lament,” brought Rich Brotherton to Hansen’s attention at an open mic. Following that is “Bluebird” by Ronee Blakley, known for the film "Nashville." She and Hansen performed together. This recording includes a chorus of John Hansen’s children and grandchildren.
I lack space to mention all the selections, but Hansen covers “8:05” by Miller and Stevenson of the brilliant but ill-fated San Francisco group, Moby Grape. As Hansen says, the song has “great guitar parts.” Indeed. He also performs Dylan’s “Buckets of Rain” in open D tuning and another poignant love song by Cori Connors, “Shut the Door Tight.” When Hansen sang at the funeral of Idaho legend, Rosalie Sorrels, he performed her touching song, “My Last Go Round.” For the album, Eamon McLoughlin added some “divine strings.” If I had to pick one song that is a true gem, however, it would be Hansen’s melancholy original, “Enchanté.” It has a French flavor as the title suggests (one stanza is sung in French) and features a female angel of death, always alluring, always deadly. As Hansen puts it, “The Grim Reaper has never seemed so lovely. So happy to make your acquaintance. Enchanté.” John Hansen sings over an interesting chord progression with some haunting fiddle by Eamon McLoughlin. “Time,” a surreal love song by Tom Waits, closes the album. Hansen’s vocal and guitar work capture the edgy despair that Waits has made his signature style.
Here is Idaho songwriter Steve Eaton’s assessment: "In That Room Again" is “definitely an Idaho masterpiece.” These songs have the power to create everyone’s musical memoir; we could all be “in that room, again.” I certainly have.
"In That Room Again" can be ordered through john@clocksandtunes.com or ordered and paid through PayPal at PayPal.me/clocksandtunes or Venmo@clocksandtunes. It is $20 for the first CD, which includes shipping and $15 for each additional copy. It can also be purchased online or in person through The Record Exchange in Boise.
Michael Corrigan graduated from San Francisco State with a Master of Arts degree in English and creative writing. He was active in theater and attended the American Film Institute. He retired from Idaho State University as an instructor of English and speech communications. He has written several books, including “Confessions of a Shanty Irishman,” “Mulligan” and “These Precious Hours.” NPR broadcast his play for two readers: “Letters from Rebecca.”