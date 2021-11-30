POCATELLO — The Idaho State University Chamber Choir under the direction of Dr. Scott Anderson and regional organists from the Eastern Idaho Chapter of the American Guild of Organists invite you to enjoy the sounds of the Christmas season at an upcoming concert at 4:30 p.m. Sunday. The concert will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church located at 439 N. Hayes Ave. in Pocatello.
Local organists from Rexburg, Shelley and Pocatello will be performing, including Dr. David Parry, the Idaho State-Civic Symphony organist, and Dr. Daniel Kerr, chairman of the Organ Department at Brigham Young University-Idaho. Organists will perform on the historic 1915 Tellers-Sommerhof pipe organ. The acoustics of St Joseph’s Church and the qualities of this small but impressive instrument combine to create a unique musical experience.
The concert is open to the public at no charge. Masks are recommended.
