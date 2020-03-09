REXBURG — American jazz trumpeter Derrick Gardner will be featured at the Winter Jazz Festival concert at 7:30 p.m. March 14 in the Hart Auditorium at Brigham Young University-Idaho in Rexburg.
Gardner will be backed up by the BYU-Idaho Sound Alliance jazz band.
As a composer, trumpeter and bandleader, Gardner's music has been featured with The Count Basie Orchestra, The Jazz Heritage Orchestra, The Brad Leali Big Band, Michigan State University Jazz Ensembles, Ohio State University Jazz Ensembles and University of Manitoba Jazz Ensembles.
Gardner’s passion for jazz started when he was nine years old and has led him to perform on national television on TV shows such as, “The View,” “Ellen DeGeneres Show,” “Today Show,” “Saturday Night Live,” “The Oprah Winfrey Show” and more. He has also toured around the world with Harry Connick Jr.’s Big Band and the Count Basie Band in Europe, Japan and across the United States.
Gardner was the 2009 Independent Music Awards winner for the Best Jazz Album of the Year and, on a separate occasion, received a Grammy for his work on Count Basie CD, “Live at Manchester.”
As of July 2011, Gardner is associate professor of trumpet in the University of Manitoba's Jazz Studies program.
Tickets for the BYU-Idaho Center Stage concert are $10 for the general public and $6 for BYU-Idaho students. They are available online at byui.edu/tickets, at the BYU-Idaho Ticket Office or by calling 208-496-3170.