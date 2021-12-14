IDAHO FALLS — The BYU Young Ambassadors are coming to Idaho Falls on Jan. 15. They will perform at the Idaho Falls Civic Center beginning at 7:30 p.m. Featuring 20 of BYU’s finest singers, actors and dancers, the Young Ambassadors perform both classic Broadway songs and today’s popular music. The entertainment will be fun for the entire family.
Sharing the best of radio, stage and screen, “Thank You For The Music” pays tribute to the inspiring music of our time. The new 90-minute production features iconic songs from Broadway’s “Dear Evan Hansen,” “Guys and Dolls,” “Pippin,” “Mamma Mia,” “Hadestown” and “42nd Street.” Beloved songs from Hollywood blockbusters and children’s movies as well as International hits from the Beatles, Queen, Carole King and BTS round out the lineup. For a fast-paced journey through the songs that have shaped our lives, the Young Ambassadors’ performance will leave you grateful for your life’s soundtrack.
Tickets are $28 to $35 and can be obtained from the Idaho Falls Arts Council at idahofallsarts.org. Tickets would make a great Christmas gift. Groups of six or more get a 10 percent discount.
The Idaho Falls Chapter of the BYU Alumni Association will use proceeds from the show to provide financial aid to BYU students from southeast Idaho. Anyone wishing to contribute to the replenishment grants for local students (whether or not you can attend the concert) can go to tinyurl.com/2p958x8v.
Special thanks goes to local sponsors of this concert: The Anderson Hicks Group, Gary & Shellee Lewis, Liljenquist and Redd Orthopedic Surgery, Premier Eye Care of Eastern Idaho, Hillam Orthodontics, Just 4 KiDDS Urgent Care, Just 4 KiDDS Dentistry and Orthodontics, Idaho Falls Pediatrics, Collette Consultants Group LLC and Ryan and Rose Lewis.