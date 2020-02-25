REXBURG — Brigham Young University-Idaho will be hosting its 15th annual Hymn Festival at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Barrus Concert Hall at BYU-Idaho in Rexburg.
For 15 years, the BYU-Idaho Hymn Festival has not only featured familiar hymns but has debuted newly-composed hymns.
With its origin in 2005, the Hymn Festival was created to provide an opportunity for organ students to learn and perform both new and traditional hymns. It also gave students experience leading an enthusiastic congregation through the singing of the sacred texts.
Throughout the years, the Hymn Festival has grown in popularity with many individuals, including students, professors, alumni and others not associated with BYU-Idaho. This year’s festival will feature texts and music written by members of the BYU-Idaho community.
Through composition classes offered in the Music Department at BYU-Idaho, students have played a significant role in the creation of the tunes and harmonization to accompany the submitted texts.
Alongside the organ, the BYU-Idaho Concert Choir will perform a few familiar anthems and lead the congregation through singing the newly written hymns.
A live stream of the event will be available at byui.edu/music/events/watch-live.
The event is free and open to the public ages 6 and up. No tickets are required. Attendees are encouraged to come in event dress.