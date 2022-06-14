POCATELLO — Spinderella, Idaho’s annual premier ladies-only bicycle ride, will take place Saturday in Pocatello.
The fun starts Friday night with packet pick-up at Lower Ross Park from 5 to 8 p.m. Online registration has closed, but you can register on-site on Friday.
Riders will roll out Saturday morning at different times depending on distance, so pay close attention to the start time that is listed with your distance.
Start times:
— 100 mile: 6 a.m.
— 70 mile: 7 a.m.
— 50 mile: 7:30 a.m.
— 22 mile: 9 a.m.
— 10 mile: 9:30 a.m.
The ride will happen rain or shine, so be sure to dress in layers to accommodate Idaho weather. Drop boxes will be available at water stations, please put your name on dropped items. Boxes will be returned to the Ross Park finish line as soon as the course clears and the items can be picked up from the finish line as they come in.
According to the Spinderella website, the event “boasts five scenic distances, catering to beginners and accomplished riders alike. We are proud to say that we are international, drawing riders from Canada and Europe. The stories that our riders share are inspirational to say the least. We have had women participate with life threatening and debilitating diseases inspiring us with strength and courage, others riding in memory of departed ones showing us the loving and lasting bonds of family and friendship.”