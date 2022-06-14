AMERICAN FALLS — Music in the Park is back — a time when individuals can lounge on lawn chairs and picnic blankets, peruse vendors selling homemade goods and snacks, and enjoy music at the American Falls City Park every Thursday starting at 6:30 p.m.
The weekly event, which runs up until the third Thursday in August, has collected a list of bands both new and returning from past years, with last week’s performer featuring country singer and songwriter Cale Moon.
Moon has performed at country and state fairs, festivals, rodeos and much more all across the country and is an example of the type of big talent that the Music in the Park board brings to the city park’s little stage.
“We try to get all genres in, like this week is going to be a bluegrass band,” said Tammy Ramsey, president and co-founder of the MIP board. “We have some bands that play classic rock and oldies, we have a big jazz house swing band, as well as country. We try to mix it up.”
Since Ramsey and co-founder Staci Miller first started MIP eight years ago, the musical event has expanded from a small gathering of 20 people to a community gathering night that draws in families from not just American Falls but Pocatello as well, Ramsey explained.
“We’ve had some people come over that say, ‘You know, we just like this environment because there’s no drinking,’” she said. “They like the family environment.”
This community atmosphere is what got MIP to where it is today. A deteriorating gazebo once stood where the pavilion now stands, and with the help of a great number of community members and the city, the MIP board raised funds and revitalized it.
“The upper stage used to originally be a gazebo … that was built by the LDS church and it was starting to fall apart. It was rusted and needed to be taken down,” Ramsey said. “So that’s why that spot is where it’s at. Because we chose to incorporate the cement portion, the foundation of that gazebo, as part of the stage, so that donation wouldn’t go unseen.”
This community support is something that Ramsey strongly encourages and hopes people can give and receive at the MIP events. Whether it be high school clubs and sports teams setting up fundraising booths, food trucks from out of town or new business owners getting a jumpstart on selling new homemade items, the weekly event welcomes many.
This inclusive environment also extends to the stage — newcomers and locals are welcome to participate as the opener, whether it be a short dance, an entertainment show or a band performance. They just need to reach out to MIP and ask.
“We also support local people who’ve never had experience to come in and sing or do some sort of entertainment. So we support growing, young artists as well,” she said.
For those interested in swinging by to enjoy Music in the Park’s events, visit its Facebook page to view the upcoming list of performers, vendors and sponsors. Event is free and runs from 6:30 to 9 p.m. For those who want to see how to become a vendor or performer, contact MIP at facebook.com/MIPinAF.