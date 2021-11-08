AMERICAN FALLS — Dante Thomas has lived a busy life.
Since his start into the realm of music in 2001, the American singer has collaborated with popular artists such as Pink, the Backstreet Boys, Snoop Dogg and more. He has lived in Paris for several months and in Saarbrücken in west Germany, and he once owned a flat in Switzerland. He’s hung out with Mariah Carey in a studio and had dinner with one of his childhood influences, Stevie Wonder.
Yet the R&B singer who first made it big with his international hit single “Miss California,” which topped charts in 2001 in many countries, had taken some time away from the spotlight up until recently. Now, he’s returned to the musical industry with new songs in a new genre, after moving to a new location he’s started to establish roots in and call home — American Falls, Idaho.
“I moved out here about a little less than two years ago,” said Thomas, who was born and raised in Salt Lake City. “I bought a house over here in November in 2019, months before the whole world changed.”
Thomas, who has more than 330,000 monthly listeners on Spotify from all around the world, explained he has gravitated toward the country genre and focuses on themes of patriotism and faith. He released his single “Still in Love with America” this year.
The inspiration for the song first stirred in his mind when he was living in Germany and doing work with the United Service Organizations, which helps military service members stay connected to family and country while away from home.
“I was watching my daughter crawl around on the floor and I was watching CNN and I just noticed that there’s a lot of people that just … had disdain for America, you know?” he said. “And I just couldn’t understand that. I couldn’t understand how they would feel that way on such a broad spectrum. I mean, every country has its problems, but America is the greatest country in the world, as far as I’m concerned.”
Thomas has several family members who have served in the United States Air Force, United States Navy and the United States Army Special Forces, and he explained that their service and sacrifices, along with his mother’s own patriotic love for the country, influenced him to write “Still in Love with America.”
“Most importantly, I think the (song’s) message, it’s just to remind us … that we come from a wonderful, amazing, beautiful country and we should never take that for granted,” he said. “People can take things for granted because of so many liberties they have and so many freedoms they have. And being able to travel the world, you get to see how other societies and cultures and countries live. And I can promise you when you travel to other places, you come home and you’re like, ‘man, I’m really grateful to be from here.”
Another song that Thomas has been working on, and one that he explained was one of the hardest ones he’s tackled to date, is his new single “Silver Than Gold,” which was recently filmed in American Falls at his house and one whose story took place in the town itself.
“It’s country, a ballad acoustic,” he said. “And it was three days of really intense shooting.”
The song centers around Thomas’s marriage of 13 years as it deteriorated and is a representation of the emotions he felt during the break-up.
“I almost didn’t write the song,” he said. “But at the end I thought, I am not the only one that’s gone through this before. And there’s a lot of people that don’t have that voice to say how they feel. And so, in a way, for me, it was like therapy … and maybe therapy for someone else when they hear it.”
The music video features youth from Idaho who stood in as Thomas’s own children, and several props used were actual toys and drawings that belonged to his son and daughter, as well as real messages that his wife left him.
“Basically … the song is the breaking up of a marriage in a very hard way and the choices people make and the cautionary tale behind the song is … the idiom … silver than gold,” he said. “How often in life are we offered something now, or if we’re patient, a bigger reward later?”
Thomas expects the single to be released in mid-November, and for its album to be released in early 2022.
Writing about events in his life is something that Thomas has started to explore, especially since in his early career, he said he mainly wrote songs to entertain.
“When I was younger in my teens and I would write songs, I would write songs to entertain, not so much stuff about myself,” he said. “And now I can tell you everything that I sing nowadays is stuff that I’m going through in my life. And I don’t write the songs anymore. They write themselves.”
His transition from R&B to country also heavily inspired him to lean more on the music that his mother, who was an opera singer, used to listen to back when he was a child.
These songs were not just entertaining but also told stories, he said, and this ability to tell stories that connected people together was something he wanted to chase with his own work.
“When I started to do country music, I started to lean more heavily on my mom’s music, the country stuff she used to sing. People … from way back in the day like Merle Haggard, Eddie Rabbit and Reba McEntire, these were people that she loved,” he explained. “And so I went back and I listened to those songs that she used to play when she’d be sitting in the car and driving and singing, you know, and I was like man, these songs, the one thing I love about country is the stories are amazing.”
“They’re so freaking good,” he continued. “And I mean storytelling is part of country music from what I’ve experienced thus far. And so all the stuff that I’m writing now are really great stories. Wonderful, wonderful stories.”
Since moving to American Falls he’s also been getting more involved with his faith, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and community, and hopes to do more for it by opening a nonprofit someday soon to help give back and build up families and foster creativity in the American Falls area.
The importance of being involved with the community and to not just have a house in the area was something that Thomas wanted to focus on when he decided to stay in Southeast Idaho.
“One thing my manager stressed, and I heartfeltly agreed, was (she said) ‘Even though you stand on the stage, Dante, and you do all these things, it ain’t all about you.’ And I was like ‘I agree’ … and she said, ‘That’s why … it’s important for you to get involved in your community … because I really want to see you help the community where you live to show them that you’re not just there to live and come in and out of town. Do you think you want to be a part of that?’ And I … stepped back and looked at it from that perspective, I was like, man, you know, God really put the right people in my life,” he said. “And I’m so grateful. That’s all I can say. I walk around with tons of gratitude all the time.”
Thomas explained he’s experienced American Fall’s peaceful, small-town community feel and has seen it at all hours of the day. He said when the urge hits him, he’ll sometimes lace up his running shoes and go running late at night, and has even become familiar with the officers on duty and they’ll wave at him when he passes by.
“Whenever I don’t have my kids…and I’m by myself, it’s a really beautiful small town and it’s quiet and really peaceful at night, I’ll go running at midnight,” he said. “I’ll throw on my running shoes and I’ll just run through the whole town for like an hour really slow and just listen to…music. And it’s very therapeutic in a way. … I just look at everything and I am just so happy to be here. And I know that I can do a lot of good things here. I know I can and do it for the right reasons. And I look forward to doing it for the right reasons.”
For those interested in learning more about Dante Thomas and his music, he is active on Facebook and Spotify as Dante Thomas, and Instagram with his username as @realdantethomas.