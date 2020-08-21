A modern take on the classic haunted house films of days gone by, “You Should Have Left” gives the classic haunted-house horror the Airbnb treatment. Starring Kevin Bacon and Amanda Seyfried, the two deliver equally compelling performances as a couple finding themselves in rough waters. Building itself up to be more than just a standard mystery, the concepts and visuals are no doubt intriguing, inadvertently surpassing the quality of the story itself. With a talented cast and a promising idea, “You Should Have Left” is a slow burn thriller that never quite manages to catch on fire.
With their public lives and personal demons taking a toll on their marriage, infamous banker Theo Conroy decides to take his wife, famous actress Susanna (Amanda Seyfried) and young daughter Ella on a last-minute trip to a beautiful mansion just outside of a small Welsh village. With her secretiveness, his jealousy and the public eye pulling them apart, the couple hopes that the beautiful and spacious vacation home could help repair the fraying ends of their marriage. However, the house seems to have other, more sinister plans. With a floor plan that never seems to be the same, a strange man haunting their dreams, and time that just doesn’t add up, the picturesque retreat quickly becomes a nightmarish prison. With an ever loosening grasp on reality, Theo begins to suspect that there are dark forces residing within the house threatening to reveal their darkest secrets.
Though the scenic elements of the Welsh countryside are no doubt beautiful, the house’s dark exterior gives it a truly unique, sinister soul. With the house being as much of a character as the couple themselves, the elevated style and acting can almost convince you that the film comes from more than B-movie origins. Nonetheless, despite its constant hinting at a stressfully dark premise, “You Should Have Left's" final product fails to actually deliver anything beyond subtle whispers of unease. While the plot twist may have been predicted from a mile away, the movie still has more than a few spooks of its own.
Wildly attention-grabbing in some moments and mind-numbingly predictable in others, “You Should Have Left” is nonetheless better than the average step-by-step haunted house movie. Its attempt at a unique spin on the formula never quite achieves the surprise and thrill they may have been hoping for, but the attempt is still an entertaining enough watch. Good for a before-bed weekend watch, “You Should Have Left” may not have been as exciting as it hoped, but for a Redbox or VOD watch it is still just fun enough to justify the rental cost.
Grade: C-
