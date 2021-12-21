In “King Richard,” Will Smith stars as Richard Williams, the father of pro tennis champions Serena and Venus Williams. The movie focuses on the early years of their careers while the sisters were still very young and largely before they competed in junior tournaments. As a snapshot of this period, audiences can observe the family dynamic and strict upbringing that laid the foundation for the Williams sisters’ success. Smith himself has been a highly public father with children who edged close to the celebrity world, and it’s not unrealistic to assume that as a producer and lead actor of this project, he could project himself into the nuances of this story.
With an amateur background in tennis and a stack of pro tennis training videos, Richard Williams takes it upon himself to personally train two of his five daughters, future champions Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena (Demi Singleton). Due to their low-income status and the rough conditions of their neighborhood in Compton, California, Richard eventually drives them to a pro court to convince tennis star Paul Cohen (Tony Goldwyn) to train Venus on the cheap. Eventually, the sisters outgrow local matches in Southern California, and their training takes them to Orlando, where they learn under the excitable Rick Macci (Jon Bernthal). Tensions rise when Richard Williams refuses to let his girls compete in the junior league tournaments that often lead to pro-sponsorships, opting instead to keep them in training while they finish school.
The heart of this story lies in this conflict between Smith as the family patriarch and the professional advice he shirks in favor of his ego and possibly his guarded fears of failure. Throughout most of the film, the story largely accentuates the accomplishment of Richard in providing his daughters the opportunity to show their talents and moving them away from crime and poverty. The father’s efforts are never in question, but the script was smart to shift that balance of power to Venus and Macci who must convince Richard to let the girls finally compete. This pivotal moment shows Venus hatch as a side character into the movie’s new center of consciousness as we root for her first major athletic accomplishments.
The film finds many ways to confront and avoid biopic clichés. These events take place during the time of the Rodney King riots and race adversity informs much of the story, but those beats are never held on too long or made too obvious. Instead, the movie uses these details to world-build while the sports movie arc highlights the realities of these conditions to celebrate the unique talents of the subjects.
Aunjanue Ellis as the mother Oracene Williams shines through the larger personalities of the movie with grace and strength. Bernthal continues to show the breadth of his range, peeling away his usual tough-guy persona to reveal a softer comedic touch. While Smith doesn’t necessarily disappear in this role, he grounds the character in the humanity and warmth only he can bring alongside his signature Hollywood swagger.
“King Richard” is full of relatable performances and purposeful casting. Both families and sports fans should enjoy this picture, but the steady-handed direction by Reinaldo Marcus Green and the subtly nuanced screenplay by Zach Baylin shouldn’t go unnoticed — even as they work within the confines of a crowd-pleasing genre.
Grade: A-
Cassidy Robinson is a former Idaho State University student with a master’s degree in film studies from Orange County’s Chapman University. He is currently working as a media journalist in Los Angeles, California.